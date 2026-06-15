Wallis favourite to retain Judgement Night crown

MARK WALLIS, who secured a fifth win for his kennel in the event when landing last year’s Trainers’ Judgement Night title at Perry Barr, has been installed a warm favourite for this year’s big night which takes place at Monmore on Thursday.

In an incredibly close contest last year, Wallis landed the title without winning a single leg on the night – instead amassing the most points overall courtesy of solid team scoring and a successful joker to pip Nathan Hunt in the last leg.

The six trainers involved – Wallis, Kevin Hutton, Maxine Locke, Paul Young, Hunt and Tom Heilbron – submitted teams for the six-leg shoot-out prior to Monday's live draw and will battle it out for the David Lipsey Judgement Night Trophy and a £5,000 overall winner’s purse.

Entain firms Coral and Ladbrokes initially priced the champion trainer a shade of odds-on for this year’s clash at 8-11, but following the live draw and support for Locke (11-2 into 10-3) and Young – who replaced Patrick Janssens in the line-up – (6-1 into 10-3) they eased Wallis out to evens.

Races comprise two 480m standards, a 480m bitches’ and puppy race, a 264m sprint and a stayers’ race over 684m, each carrying a winner’s prize of £1,000, with £100 run money for others.

Individual race winners pick up ten points with the runner-up getting seven. Then it is five points for third and three, two and one for the other three competitors. Every trainer gets the chance to play one joker on the night, with that greyhound’s individual points tally worth double.

Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson, who conducted the draw at the Wolverhampton circuit, said: “It looks a great night’s racing and fair play to the trainers involved for their efficiency and professionalism in getting the teams in promptly.

“The draw went without a hitch and we streamed it live which is always preferable. I’d say Mark Wallis is a worthy favourite with some strong contenders like Vhagar and some decent draws, but the support for Maxine Locke and Paul Young suggests punters feel he won’t have it all his own way.

“The jokers play a massive part on the night and these will be released on Wednesday, which may shake the betting up again.

“We’ve got a full open card on Thursday and I’m really looking forward to the racing.”

Betting

Trainers’ Judgement Night (Coral/Ladbrokes): Evs Mark Wallis, 10-3 Maxine Locke, Paul Young, 7 Kevin Hutton, 14 Nathan Hunt, 20 Tom Heilbron (e-w 1/4 1st two).

Judgement Night draws

480 Puppy: 1 Demon Hunter, 2 Coonough Laura, 3 Gav Nificent, 4 Annadown Warrior (m), 5 Jazzy Duke (m), 6 Whyaye Mister (m).

480 Standard (Div 1): 1 The Other Chief, 2 Underground Arlo, 3 Ollie The Ox, 4 Rackethall Brute, 5 Senahel Sydney (w), 6 Droopys Link (w).

480 Standard (Div 2): 1 Bowmers Buddy, 2 Ballymac Blanco, 3 Unanimous Leon, 4 Anglesey Milo, 5 Signet Nayla (m), 6 Armagh Daithi (m).

684 Stayers: 1 Tooreen Rose, 2 Underground Navy, 3 Bluejig Outlaw (m), 4 Malcolm Bosh (m), 5 Vhagar (m), 6 Droopys Cardi (m).

264m Sprint: 1 Droopys Will, 2 Lesleys Buddy, 3 Start The Engine, 4 Scooby The Diamond (m), 5 Toddys Wolf (m), 6 Forgottotellya (m).

480 Bitches: 1 Venetian Jojo, 2 Sams Magic, 3 Copney Queen (m), 4 Headford Lily (m), 5 Newinn Tonic (m), 6 Toddys Storm (m).

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