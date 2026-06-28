Wallis enjoys a Silver Salver one-two as Liam takes gold

BALLINAKILL LIAM led home a superb one-two for champion trainer Mark Wallis in Saturday’s Arc Silver Salver showdown at Central Park to complete a remarkably successful return to action.

Breaking smartly from trap six, the 9-2 chance took immediate charge of the £12,500 Category One clash and as better-fancied rivals – including favourite and Sprinter of the Year Shadow Storm – bunched on his inner, the speedy wide was away.

Crossing the line a length and a half clear of kennelmate Pavillion Team, the MWD Partnership-owned star rocketed to a fast 16.00sec (normal) for the 277m course.

A delighted Wallis said on Sunday: “That was brilliant. They both made the final last year but Rioja Oisin beat Liam into second in 16.01sec, which was the clock back then.

“For him to come back, go a spot quicker and take the title was an exceptional performance. He nearly missed the competition after a stress fracture of his hock kept him off the track since January and we only got the all-clear a couple of weeks before it.

“Thankfully Monmore gave us a 210m trial rather than a handslip, he came through it okay and once he qualified in third in the first round he was only going to come forward.

“Draws can win races and when Nightingale Crew trapped on the inside and edged middle it saw the inside runners squeeze up and our dog was able to scoot clear. He’s lightly raced and if he stays fit and healthy he’ll be aimed at all the big sprint competitions again this year.”

Visitors to the all-open meeting were met with an organised protest outside the track, on which Wallis said: “It doesn’t matter what you say to these people about how well the dogs are looked after, you’ll never change the minds of the majority of them.

“The world has changed and the sport just needs to keep challenging all the lies and mistruths on social media with positive messages of our own.”

The racing proved top-class from start to finish and included a track record from new marathon superstar Droopys Rated.

One of three winners for Paul Young on the night after earlier sprint wins for Lesleys Buddy (16.10sec) and Gudhand Ben (16.18sec), the TV Trophy and Dorando hero made all to beat kennelmate Innfield Fifi by three and a half lengths in a new best of 57.25sec for the 946m course.

Three JenningsBet-backed supporting finals went to Richie Taberner’s Clona Crystal (29.25sec, 491m maiden), Tony Dean’s Bubbly Evie (39.75sec, 664m stayers) and Barry O’Sullivan’s Harlequin Lizzie (28.82sec, 491m bitches).

Fastest over the standard trip was Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Blanco, who made all in 28.72sec to set up a double for his handler who later saw her Bluejig Outlaw (39.66sec) storm home over 664m.

Elsewhere, local man Jimmy Gaskin enjoyed a fine four-timer at Doncaster, a haul which included wins in both heats of a Category Three competition over 483m.

Deerjet Rocket (29.24sec) took a first heat reduced to three runners, before kennelmate On The Wall landed the second qualifier in 29.58sec.

At Star Pelaw, Rick Holloway’s Mickys Tribute (25.73sec) lowered his own 435m hurdle track record.

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