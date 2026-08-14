Video launch to tell the real story

WITH the fourth National Greyhound Week (NGW) beginning on Monday week to coincide with the sport’s 100th birthday, the GBGB is launching a new video series to show the sport from the inside.

‘GBGB Stories’ will be released monthly across the ruling body’s digital and social media channels, with the first episode premiering on Thursday,

A new episode will be released once a month, with the aim to produce in-depth, sit-down conversations that are interesting and engaging enough to reach audiences who may know little or nothing about greyhound racing, while also giving lifelong followers of the sport the chance to discover people, perspectives and stories that they may not

have encountered before.

GBGB director of corporate affairs Abbie MacGregor said: “Greyhound racing has allowed itself for too long to be seen through the lens of others that have little idea themselves on what the sport is really about. People who have never been inside a racing kennel, never stood beside a trainer preparing a greyhound for a race and never seen what happens behind the scenes have nevertheless been allowed to contribute to the public image of our sport.

“We need to change that – not simply by telling people they are wrong, but by opening the doors and letting people see for themselves. We have an extraordinary number of stories that need to be out there more: stories of dedication, community, history, cutting-edge science, friendship and people whose lives revolve around the greyhounds in their care. The best answer to a second-hand narrative is a first-hand experience, and this is what GBGB Stories is all about.

“We cannot expect people to understand greyhound racing if the only time they encounter it is through controversy or campaigning material. We should never be frightened of people seeing greyhound racing up close – quite the opposite.”

NGW opens the 100th birthday party up to tracks across the country following the initial celebrations at Dunstall Park’s gala last month.

GBGB marketing manager Cress Lee said: “We’re excited to open up our centenary celebrations to communities across our licensed tracks. You only get to turn 100 once and being able to share this moment with so many local families, friends and supporters makes the occasion even more significant.”

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