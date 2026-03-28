Vhagar really motors in Grand Prix warm-up

VHAGAR, Mark Wallis’s dual six-bend Category One champion, advertised her Arc Grand Prix credentials with a stunning 39.39sec (normal) workout over Sunderland’s 640m course on Friday night.

Wallis has an enviable record in the Category One event, having won four of the 17 finals outright plus one shared victory when his Hometown Honey dead-heated with Ted Soppitt’s Calzaghe Lily in 2013.

Having taken the title in 2025 with ante-post favourite New Destiny, there is little doubt that Vhagar, winner of Monmore’s Summer Stayers Classic and Oxford’s Challenge Cup last term, will be riding high in the layers’ lists when the £12,500-to-the-winner competition closes to entries tomorrow.

Her trial was by far fastest at a session which also included talented kennelmates Table Toppers and Bombay Nutty, who trialled together with the former prevailing by a length in 40.04sec.

John Flaherty’s Greenwell Tyson returned a 40.24sec effort, while Ballymac Sargie, a finalist behind New Destiny last year and winner of five of eight races over the six-bend course for Tom Heilbron, moved well over 261m, clocking 15.60sec.

Newcastle trainer Flaherty later took the trial stakes on the card as his Jacktavern Lab impressed with a strong-running victory.

Not hitting the front until the fifth turn, the 11-10 favourite powered home seven lengths clear of his rivals in 39.75sec (-20).

Local man Carl Jackson later sent out Ballymac Deboss to take the Arc-backed 450m open as he made all in 27.39sec (-10).

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