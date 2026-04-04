Vhagar in pole position after Grand Prix heats

VHAGAR, the red-hot ante-post favourite, stole the show at Sunderland on Friday night as the Arc Grand Prix kicked off with four heats over the 640m course.

One of four entries for the powerful kennels of Mark Wallis, the dual Category One winner led the way with a fastest-of-the-night 39.18sec (normal for all) success as she made all to beat John Flaherty’s Greenwell Bolt by five lengths.

Her success was one of three on the night for the champion trainer, who also struck with Bombay Nutty (39.78sec) and Newinn Cloud (39.97sec), while his other contender Table Toppers led in his heat but was picked up close home by Jimmy Fenwick’s 16-1 Zenith Magic (40.10sec).

Wallis said: “Sid [Huett, assistant trainer] took the dogs up and they’ve all run well. Vhagar slightly missed the start but has shown her quality to go best and she’ll only improve for that second look at the track.

“I was pleased to see Bombay Nutty win as he’s been a little off the boil, and we had to work to get Newinn Cloud ready for this after he picked up a small injury earlier in the year.

“We know he likes Sunderland, he was third in the final last year, so we wanted to give him another go at this competition. Table Toppers just found the 640m a bit of a stretch but he has gone well and takes his chance in the semis.”

Wallis also had news of some of his kennel’s leading lights as he added: “Mongys Wild and Strike It Skye trial at Hove tonight [Saturday]. Mongys will be ready for a six-bend race after that, with the TV Trophy then his target, while the Brighton Belle is the plan for Strike It Skye.

“We’re going for the Gymcrack with puppy Forgottotellya and he trials at Sheffield on Sunday [today], while we’re giving Proper Heiress a short break after his Central Park campaign before the Derby.

“He ran well throughout that competition but just came up against a brilliant bitch in Scooby The Lady in the final. You can’t win them all, and once she got first run then that was that.

“We’re happy with his form and Towcester has always been his focus this year.”

Trap draws

Arc Grand Prix - 1st semi-final: 1 Proper Rocket, 2 Newinn Cloud (m), 3 Droopys Cardi (m), 4 Zenith Magic (m), 5 Jacktavern Lab (w), 6 Greenwell Bolt (w).

2nd semi-final: 1 Table Toppers, 2 Ballymac Sargie (m), 3 Vhagar (m), 4 Bombay Nutty (m), 5 Bombay Fantasy (w), 6 Sheilas Sky (w).

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