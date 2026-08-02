Vhagar fires Summer warning at Monmore

VHAGAR sent out a warning shot to all rivals ahead of her Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic defence with a demolition job on Saturday at Monmore, completing a hat-trick on the night for champion trainer Mark Wallis.

The multiple big-race champion put her odds-on defeat at Dunstall Park last weekend behind her with a nine-length romp over 630m as she clocked 38.20sec on a slow track, with the going for the six-bend trip rated as -40.

Wallis had earlier struck with 264m winner Crafty Alejandro (15.56sec, -15) and impressive 480m scorer Forgottotellya, who cruised home by over six lengths in a fastest-on-the-night 28.19sec (-30).

He now looks like a Ladbrokes Gold Cup contender, as do other smart winners over the standard trip in Wolverhampton – Maxine Locke’s Headford Cian (28.48sec), Nathan Hunt’s Anglesey Milo (28.74sec) and the Craig Morris-trained Droopys Trade (29.03sec).

At Central Park, the feature race was the Arc Maiden Trophy final, and the 491m decider was landed in good style off the front by odds-on favourite Zaro Aki (29.35sec) for Towcester handler Lauren Sawyer.

Locke, who has been firing in plenty of winners on the Saturday night open-race cards in Sittingbourne since switching from Romford, fared well again with four winners.

Newinn Jolie (40.71sec) justified odds-on favouritism and got the ball rolling for the Bonville Kennels with a 12-length romp in a novice stayers contest over 664m.

Smart sprinter Turnthemagicon (16.29sec) scored over 277m, before kennelmates Headford Lily (29.70sec) and Mystical Batman (29.74sec) both won over 491m.

Romford Puppy Cup and Guys & Dolls heroine Scooby Diamond (28.41sec) was quickest over four bends at Dunstall Park, racing over 480m for the first time in nearly a year.

Nathan Hunt’s bitch won well off the front and is a possible contender for the Oaks later this year.

Monmore handler Kim Billingham-Hine struck twice, her Puppy Classic third Droopys Poker (28.58sec), who was dropping in trip and class, powered home to win over 480m and odds-on Bandit Paddy (40.29sec) scored over 660m.

John Campbell landed a treble with maiden winners Venetian Nero (28.53sec) and Slippy Des (40.69sec) over 480m and 660m respectively, either side of impressive 270m sprint winner Aghaburren Bucko (15.93sec).

At Doncaster, there were doubles for Nottingham’s Barry Denby and Sheffield’s Rose Draper.

Draper’s Cooladerrydancer, third in the Three Steps To Victory, held on by a neck in 41.62sec over 661m from the fast-finishing Greenwell Gypsy in the race of the night.

Ned leads the way in trials

WICKY NED went quickest in a star-studded trial session before racing at Monmore on Saturday night, writes Dave Clark.

The Ladbrokes-backed Summer Stayers Classic and Gold Cup are fast approaching and Jimmy Fenwick’s former Greyhound of The Year, who is capable of competing in either, clocked 28.44sec on a track graded -30, beating kennelmate Zenith Tanju by over two lengths.

Kelly Wilton’s Grouchos Gregor was next best on the clock over 480m, beating Three Steps To Victory champion and kennelmate Fortanach Col by just over two lengths in 28.52sec.

Fenwick’s dual Category One champion Woltemade posted 28.59sec and the Mark Wallis-trained Strike It Skye clocked 28.63sec, beating kennelmate and Grand Prix third Newinn Cloud by four lengths.

Debbie Calvert’s Derby semi-finalist Sole Focus posted 28.65sec, and Zenith Pasha (38.10sec) went best in a handful of trials over 630m.

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