Vhagar beaten but safely into Grand Prix final

BOTH semi-finals of the Arc Grand Prix at Sunderland fell to Mark Wallis on Friday, although not in the manner punters expected as his Vhagar, the hot ante-post favourite, was turned over at odds of 1-11 in the second of the 640m qualifiers.

Vhagar made a slow start and as she rushed up to the bend was sandwiched between fast-starting Sheilas Sky and Ballymac Sargie, getting badly crowded. Bombay Nutty, beaten for early, darted up the inside to avoid the scrimmaging and set sail for home.

Vhagar did show how much she has in hand over the opposition when recovering well from the trouble to get within two and a half lengths of her kennelmate, who clocked 39.65sec (+20).

The first semi was far more straightforward for Newinn Cloud as the 8-11 jolly quickly took charge to lead round.

He began to show distress signals off the last and Greenwell Bolt, who was beaten for early pace after a good break, ate into his lead off the last. However, Newinn Cloud got home by three-parts in 39.84sec, with Droopys Cardi just another short head away in third.

Slingshot Poppy dominated heat two of the Arc Standard, Brian Fairbairn’s star bitch justifying odds of 1-8 with an all-the-way success in 27.18sec for the 450m.

However, the first heat saw 4-9 Unanimous Leon down the field after trouble behind Mark Bulmer’s runaway winner Hollyhill King, who posted 27.34sec.

Draw for Friday’s finals - Arc Grand Prix: 1 Newinn Cloud (m), 2 Droopys Cardi (m), 3 Ballymac Sargie (m), 4 Vhagar (m), 5 Bombay Nutty, (m), 6 Greenwell Bolt (w).

Arc Standard 450: 1 Singalong Rex, 2 Unanimous Leon, 3 Slingshot Poppy (m), 4 Frenchyarrow (m), 5 Hollyhill King (w), 6 Droopys Link (w).

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