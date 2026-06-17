Vhagar a solid punt to boost Wallis’s Judgement prospects

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VHAGAR spearheads the Mark Wallis team for tonight’s David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night at Monmore and can strike from the front over 684m at 8.31 live on PGR.

The multiple big-race champion, whose impressive CV includes last year’s Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic at this venue (albeit over 630m), will relish the long run to the bend and can justify cramped odds by making all.

The puppy leg of the event kicks off the all-open race card and Maxine Locke’s Annadown Warrior gets the nod in the 480m contest at 6.14.

The Central Park handler is a big runner for the title and her exciting youngster is well drawn down the centre. He can flash out and make all.

Romford’s Paul Young boasts a strong team this year and his Copney Queen can strike in the bitches race at 6.48. The Bet St George Gymcrack runner-up moved well in her trial and is a class above her rivals.

Young’s Lesleys Buddy is another who trialled well and can score in the sprint over 264m at 7.22. He can wrestle the inside away from Locke’s Droopys Will and gain first run on Nathan Hunt’s Romford Puppy Cup heroine Scooby Diamond.

Armagh Daithi has run some of his best races at Monmore and looks likely to be a good points scorer for Wallis at 7.56; he can enjoy plenty of racing room out wide.

If the team event comes down to the final leg, as it did last year, Locke’s The Other Chief could secure the win for the handler from a great draw on the inside at 9.04.

Favourite backers can enjoy plenty of success on the supporting card with the likes of Mike Burton’s Carrick Scholesy (7.06) and Stuart Tighe’s Good Acclaim (7.39) hard to oppose over 630m and 264m respectively.

Elsewhere this evening, there are ten opens at Hove featuring heats of 500m maiden and 515m standard competitions.

June Harvey’s speedy Rapido Benji (7.16) and Seamus Cahill’s Shudacudawouda (7.33) are both strong fancies to open their accounts, before Belinda Green’s Ballymac Kinga (7.49) and the Dave Lewis-trained Alright Bullet (8.07) can make all over 515m.

Alright Precious (9.16) is another strong fancy for Lewis in the finale from a cracking draw in red.

There are also three opens at Newcastle, including last year’s Northern Flat champion Naochra, who can make a winning return to Tyneside for John Flaherty at 8.19.

Open Check nap

Annadown Warrior

6.14 Monmore

Trainers Judgement Night Jokers

Kevin Hutton - Tooreen Rose (8.31)

Tom Heilbron - Toddys Storm (6.48)

Maxine Locke - Annadown Warrior (6.14)

Nathan Hunt - Senahel Sydney (9.04)

Mark Wallis - Vhagar (8.31)

Paul Young - Copney Queen (6.48)

Trainers Judgement Night betting (Coral/Ladbrokes)

6.14: 1 Demon Hunter 16-1, 2 Coonough Laura 2-1, 3 Gav Nificent 4-1, 4 Annadown Warrior 6-4, 5 Jazzy Duke 10-1, 6 Whyaye Mister 13-2.

6.48: 1 Venetian Jojo 8-1, 2 Sams Magic 2-1, 3 Copney Queen 2-1, 4 Headford Lily 13-2, 5 Newinn Tonic 4-1, 6 Toddys Storm 7-1.

7.22: 1 Droopys Will 10-1, 2 Lesleys Buddy 7-4, 3 Start The Engine 5-2, 4 Scooby Diamond 5-1, 5 Toddys Wolf 10-1, 6 Forgottotellya 7-2.

7.56: 1 Bowmers Buddy 8-1, 2 Ballymac Blanco 9-4, 3 Unanimous Leon 7-1, 4 Anglesey Milo 7-2, 5 Signet Nayla 7-1, 6 Armagh Daithi 2-1.

8.31: 1 Tooreen Rose 3-1, 2 Underground Navy 25-1, 3 Bluejig Outlaw 6-1, 4 Malcolm Bosh 25-1, 5 Vhagar 2-5, 6 Droopys Cardi 20-1.

9.04: 1 The Other Chief 7-4, 2 Underground Arlo 3-1, 3 Ollie The Ox 6-1, 4 Rackethall Brute 3-1, 5 Senahel Sydney 5-1, 6 Droopys Link 16-1.

Judgement Night explainer



What is it? Formerly known as the Trainers Championship. The event features six races, with one runner from each of the six most successful (or next available) kennels from the previous year.



Format? Points scoring system across the six races. 10-7-5-3-2-1 points awarded relevant to finishing position. Each trainer nominates a ‘Joker’ to earn double points from their respective race. Whoever has amassed the most points after the six races is crowned champion.

Where and when? Monmore, live on Premier Greyhound Racing from 6.14pm.

Who is competing? Mark Wallis, Maxine Locke, Paul Young, Kevin Hutton, Nathan Hunt and Tom Heilbron.

Roll of honour 2021 Kevin Hutton, 2022 Mark Wallis, 2023 Patrick Janssens, 2024 Liz McNair, 2025 Mark Wallis.

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