Vase ace Tarquin tops Coronation Cup betting

TIFFIELD TARQUIN is the 3-1 favourite with the sponsors to add the Coral Coronation Cup to his Essex Vase title.

Roy Peckham’s star begins his campaign for a second Category One at London Road in the fourth of six heats over the track’s 575m trip on Friday.

Belinda Green’s Bikini Bullet, runaway winner over 500m on Derby final night over 500m at Towcester, is 6-1 second-in as she is quickly stepped up to six bends.

The Coral Guys & Dolls, over 400m, runs alongside the Coronation Cup, with Coral making Paul Young’s Bombay Buck the 9-2 favourite to add the Category Two title to the Golden Sprint he won in March.

Betting

Coronation Cup - Coral/Ladbrokes: 3 Tiffield Tarquin, 6 Bikini Bullet, 7 Mad For Cash, 8 Brunch Pal, 12 Droopys Deploy, The Other Chief, 16 Powerhouse Duke, Bombshell Bullet, Raebella Bullet, Blackstone Opera, 18 Teddie, Burrows Charm, 20 Aayamza Legend, 25 Rural Pest, Senahel Sydney, 28 Inca Lewie, 33 Izzys Tenpin, Bubbly Amber, 40 bar.

Guys & Dolls - Coral/Ladbrokes: 9-2 Bombay Buck, 6 Bubbly Crusader, 10 Scooby Diamond, Copney Queen, 12 Headford Fiona, Piemans Goalie, Brindle Bully, Duffin Dermy, 16 Rockmount Kellie,Rock Me Rosemary, Uncle Ed, Headford Lily, 20 Flashing Fender, 22 Carmelfromcanew, 25 Bretons Girl, Headford Sarah, 33 bar.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.