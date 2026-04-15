Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Greyhounds

Underground Gold sets out on Derby trail

Underground Gold went well in a Towcester 500m workout
Underground Gold went well in a Towcester 500m workoutCredit: Steve Nash

UNDERGROUND GOLD, so impressive when going unbeaten through the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby at Monmore, began his warm-up for a tilt at the forthcoming Star Sport & Orchestrate Derby at Towcester with a 29.10sec trial over the 500m trip yesterday, writes Paul Brown

One of a host of Paul Young-trained possibles for the Classic put through their paces at the session, Underground Gold trapped reasonably and stayed middle on the run-up as he clocked a 3.93sec split, the quickest of the day.

The course was running slow, with the going rated -30, and Underground Gold’s effort was joint best of the day along with Epic Ace. John Kennedy’s Irish dog posted a 4.09sec sectional.

Shudacudawouda was best of a team of four put round by Irish trainer Brendan Matthews, going just three spots slower off a 4.01sec split.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
RP Greyhounds

Published on inGreyhounds

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGreyhounds
more inGreyhounds