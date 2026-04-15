Underground Gold sets out on Derby trail

UNDERGROUND GOLD, so impressive when going unbeaten through the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby at Monmore, began his warm-up for a tilt at the forthcoming Star Sport & Orchestrate Derby at Towcester with a 29.10sec trial over the 500m trip yesterday, writes Paul Brown

One of a host of Paul Young-trained possibles for the Classic put through their paces at the session, Underground Gold trapped reasonably and stayed middle on the run-up as he clocked a 3.93sec split, the quickest of the day.

The course was running slow, with the going rated -30, and Underground Gold’s effort was joint best of the day along with Epic Ace. John Kennedy’s Irish dog posted a 4.09sec sectional.

Shudacudawouda was best of a team of four put round by Irish trainer Brendan Matthews, going just three spots slower off a 4.01sec split.

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