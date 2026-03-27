TV Trophy deal for Towcester

TOWCESTER, which staged the event last year, has been confirmed as the host track for the 2026 TV Trophy, which will take place during this year’s Derby and carry an increased first prize of £12,500.

Sponsorship details are yet to be announced, but the Northamptonshire venue will host the prestigious marathon competition as an 18-dog stake over the track’s 942m trip.

Heats will take place on Saturday, May 9, alongside second-round heats of the Derby, with the final taking place a week later on Saturday, May 16.

Mark Moisley, GBGB commercial director, said: “We are delighted that Towcester will host the famous TV Trophy later this spring. The final should be one of the biggest race nights of 2026 alongside the third round of the Derby and I look forward to seeing what the track has planned for this exciting period of racing.

“We are very grateful to Mike Davis and his team at Towcester for their commitment to ensuring that this historic competition maintains its rightful place in the greyhound racing calendar. Alongside all the enhancements which they have made to the facilities at the track, there is no doubt people will be in for some fantastic racing.”

Mongys Wild, who won the title in 2025, is set for a trial at the track tomorrow.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.