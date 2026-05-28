TV star Hughes joins GBGB homing campaign

CHRIS HUGHES, the TV and sports presenter, is the newest celebrity to join the GBGB’s With A Greyhound campaign to continue its promotion of retired greyhounds as great pets.

Last year’s Adopt A Sporting Legend campaign with former England rugby star Joe Marler, who later became a star of the BBC hit show ‘The Traitors’, saw the number of retired racers entering homing placements increase by 25 per cent.

The new campaign video is on the theme of Anything But Grey’ with Hughes as the voice of ‘Tink’ a pet greyhound enjoying a day in the life of his retirement.

Hughes said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to promote this wonderful breed of dogs who make such excellent pets. Having grown up around working dogs, I know firsthand how wonderful they are as pets once they stop working, and this is no different with greyhounds.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who is looking to adopt a dog to consider getting a greyhound. They are such gentle and fun dogs who can slot seamlessly into so many different lifestyles, especially as they don’t need too much walking, and their personalities are certainly Anything But Grey!”

Since its launch in late 2024, the With A Greyhound campaign has seen more than 5,350 greyhounds placed with approved homing centres in 2025 compared with 4,238 in 2024, with more than 37,000 prospective adopters visiting the campaign page to learn more about the breed.

“We are delighted to have had this opportunity to work with Chris Hughes to further promote retired greyhounds as pets,” said campaign manager Cress Lee. “He has really captured the quirky personalities greyhounds have and how well they fit into so many different homes and families once they retire from racing.

“We have already seen the significant impact of our Adopt A Sporting Legend campaign last year, and hope our Anything But Grey video helps to spread the word even further about what wonderful, fun and loving pets retired greyhounds make.”

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