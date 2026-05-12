TV injury proves a blow for Gypsy camp

MARATHON star Greenwell Gypsy faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Saturday’s TV Trophy heats at Towcester.

Sent off 8-15 favourite to maintain her unbeaten record over extreme distances, John Flaherty’s Scottish raider was never in the race won in exceptional style by Paul Young’s Droopys Rated, finishing third almost 14 lengths behind the record-breaking winner.

Flaherty said: “She wouldn’t have beaten the winner whatever way you look at it. That was an incredible run. The sectionals they put in were Derby times as well, the runner-up Bubbly Evie clocked 28.57sec for the 500m and our bitch can’t do those sort of times.

“The fact the winner stayed the trip at that speed made him unbeatable and it will be some final.

“We were up against it with Gypsy in terms of preparation once she cut her toe at Newcastle, but she was ready to race on Saturday.

“Unfortunately she’s picked up a TFL injury and there’s a bit of fatigue in the muscle. She’ll have a rest now and we won’t rush her back. Hopefully there’ll be targets later in the year for her.”

Flaherty will still be making the long journey down to Towcester again at the weekend with Naochra, who lines up as one of the outsiders for heat two of the Derby.

He said of last year’s Northern Flat hero: “We were going to put him in last year but it was a bit soon for him, but as we were planning to run the bitch in the TV Trophy we gave him a chance. He’s a June 22 so this would be his last go at it.

“I thought he was a bit unlucky in both rounds. He’s actually going up to the bend with the fast dogs and he comes home well enough.

“He may be a bit underrated, but this is a tough Derby this year and he’s going off big prices. I did enter him as a railer, which he was seeded as in the past, but Towcester wanted him to stay as a middle.

“He has a lot of speed inside him on Saturday and a fast starter on his outside as well so it will be tough, but he can run when he gets the room.

“It is a long way to travel and I’ve been a little disappointed with the prize-money structure for the heats. Perhaps that’s something that could be reviewed.

“Saturday is £300 for a win and £100 others, so we’ll be out of pocket unless he wins. If you look at the prize-money at tracks like Sheffield and Doncaster for their weekend opens, I’d have thought the Derby should perhaps be set at higher levels.”

Favourites fly in at Nottingham

MARKET leaders dominated the Monday night open-race action at Nottingham with all five races going the way of the favourite, writes Phil Donaldson.

Kevin Boon’s versatile Bockos Buster (1-3) set the ball rolling on his first start since a rough ride in the Derby first round at Towcester when catching Shelt Hill Rosie close home to win the 305m sprint in 17.67sec (+20).

That was followed up by wins for Kelli Windebank’s Yarmouth raider Hasselbomb (28.48sec, +40) and Terry Munslow’s local ace Swift Kipper (28.42sec) in two divisions of a 480m contest, the pair both returning 11-10 favourites for their respective races.

The open action was concluded at the Colwick Park circuit with two heats of the Arc Maiden Standard over 500m, which both went to Nottingham-based runners as Kylnoe Stan (30.01sec, +40) and Magic Hands (29.95sec, +40) struck at prices of 4-6 and 2-7 for the camps of Barry Denby and Kelly Wilton.

Trap draw

Arc Maiden Standard Trophy - final: 1 Dixie Again, 2 Deelish Kobe, 3 Burrows Blaze (m), 4 Grovenor Ozzy (m), 5 Kylenoe Stan (w), 6 Magic Hands (w).

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