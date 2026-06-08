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Greyhounds

Trouble to turn it on at Sunderland

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BOOZED TROUBLE has caught the eye in defeat a couple of times recently at Sunderland and Mark Bulmer’s lightly raced pup can bag a second career success on just his sixth start tonight at 6.37, live on PGR.

He has been staying on strongly against A6 rivals and can power home to victory over the 450m trip.

There is top-grade action on Wearside at 7.27 and kennelmate Cloncunny Black is another who ran well in defeat last time who is fancied this evening. The July 2022 whelp can pounce late.

At Towcester, Richard Baker’s Romantic Bingo is well drawn on the inside and can return to winning ways against A3 opposition at 7.33.

The Robert Jones-trained Maglass Rambler ran on well after trouble last time out over 460m and gets the nod in the B2 at 8.24

Best bets
Boozed Trouble
T3 Sunderland 6.37
1pt win
Cloncunny Black
T5 Sunderland 7.27
1pt win
Romantic Bingo
T1 Towcester 7.33
1pt win
Maglass Rambler
T2 Towcester 8.24
1pt win

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