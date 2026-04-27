Towcester tipping challenge launched

RACING POST GREYHOUNDS has teamed up with Derby co-sponsor Star Sports to give readers a chance to compete against each other in a tipping competition entitled Top Dog.

The competition runs throughout the £125,000 Classic, up to and including the semi-finals.

Entry is free and first-place prizes include a £250 Amazon voucher, a £250 free bet on the Derby final, two tickets to the final and the chance to be a Racing Post tipster for a day.

There are also weekly prizes awarded to top scorers and entrants must be 18 and above.

For full details, including a Top Dog entry form, head to starsportsbet.co.uk/rp.

Don't miss Dave Clark's Derby Pricewise picks in Wednesday's Racing Post

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