Towcester stands alone in call for Derby interest

TOWCESTER has been confirmed as the only track to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 Greyhound Derby after the deadline closed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) invited expressions of interest, setting the deadline for detailed bid submissions at the end of the month, with a decision to be made by a stakeholder panel on or before Friday, August 7.

The Northamptonshire circuit has hosted the Classic a total of eight times, starting in 2017 and including the last six runnings of the sport’s blue riband event.

This year saw the track, which is now run by Mike Davis’s Orchestrate company, awarded a one-year tender to stage the 2026 Derby in face of opposition from new Arc venue Dunstall Park.

Last week Towcester’s CEO Richard Thomas confirmed to the Racing Post that the track wanted to remain the home of the sport’s biggest race as he said: “Towcester has a long-term commitment to greyhound racing, and although we are still waiting for feedback and numbers from bookmakers on how this year’s Derby performed, we’re keen to remain the host track for the competition and will be registering our interest with the GBGB.

“Hosting the Derby is certainly not a money-making exercise, but we’re very keen to be involved and it was encouraging to learn that the tender is for beyond the 2027 running of the competition.”

GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said yesterday: “We now await Towcester’s bid submission. Criteria includes securing a sponsor and an appropriate level of sponsorship.

“There will also be questions the panel may ask depending on the submission and the duration of the contract.

“But I’d like to thank Mike Davis, Richard Thomas and all the team at Towcester for their continued support and willingness to host what is an enormous event and one that carries such importance to the sport.”

Details regarding sponsorship, naming rights and prize-money included in the bid submission are yet to be revealed.

Last week Towcester announced betting operator Betway as a new principal strategic partner as part of plans to bring back horseracing to the venue.

Star Sports picked up the baton in terms of involvement in sponsorship of the Derby following the closure of Wimbledon in 2016, backing all competitions from 2017 onwards, which has included heavy on-course branding and advertising around the greyhound track as well as on-course representation in the betting ring.

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