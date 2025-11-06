Towcester remains home of Derby but only for coming year

Towcester will again stage the English Derby next year Credit: Steve Nash

TOWCESTER will remain the home of the English Derby but only for next year after a decision yesterday by a GBGB ‘Derby panel’, which is to be reviewed next June.

The GBGB cited the track’s “recently changed ownership necessitating the bid process for 2026”, although it is understood Towcester was pressing for a longer-term deal.

The Classic will also carry a reduced winner’s prize of £125,000, down from the £175,000 scooped by Droopys Plunge in mid-June.

The Northamptonshire venue will play host under joint sponsorship from Towcester’s management company Orchestrate and Star Sports.

Towcester chairman Mike Davis said: “We have decided to bring the prize-money level in line with the Irish Derby, although the value of the English Derby will still be more. Hosting the Derby does not produce as much income as initially perceived; this reduction is a reflection of that and the costs of running the competition.”

He added: “After taking over the promotion of the Derby and hospitality of the venue just weeks before the start of the competition, we put on a show to remember.

“Now with time on our side we can look forward to building on that success and giving our spectators another memorable Derby experience while ensuring the greyhounds who race here receive the very best care and attention.”

The race to host the Derby was a two-runner affair between Towcester, which has put on the competition since 2021 as well as staging it from 2017-19 – Nottingham had it in 2020 – and new Arc track Dunstall Park.

Mark Moisley, GBGB commercial director, said: “We are pleased to announce Towcester as the venue for the 2026 English Derby and thank all those involved in the Derby panel for their time in considering this decision.

“Towcester has been an exciting and successful Derby venue over the years, drawing in the highest standard of racers from across the UK and Ireland as well as hosting excellent crowds and offering a range of events and attractions throughout the competition.

“Next year’s event will start on Thursday, April 30 with the final on Saturday, June 6.

“We are grateful to Dunstall Park for also submitting a strong proposal. While both tracks are worthy venues, given one is under new ownership and the other a new track, the panel felt the correct course of action was to award the contract for one year only with a review planned for June of next year.”

Towcester CEO Richard Thomas said: “We are thrilled that the English Derby is staying right where it belongs. We’re the best track in Britain in terms of facilities and are working hard to make this venue a home everyone in greyhound racing can be proud of.”

Ben Keith, owner of Star Sports, said “I’m thrilled that the Derby is returning to Towcester for the sixth consecutive year. The event has grown year on year and I’m immensely proud to once again sponsor the most iconic and prestigious competition in the greyhound racing calendar. I know that Mike Davis and his team will ensure it’s even bigger and better in 2026.”

The Derby panel comprised Peter Cadman (chair, GBGB independent director), Katie Bennison (Harlow/Valley promoter and GBGB director), Kim Billingham-Hine (trainer), Tony Brealey (owner and GBGB owners’ rep), Duncan Gibson (senior stipendiary steward), Jonathan Kay (SIS/journalist), Mark Moisley (GBGB commercial director) and John Mullins (trainer).

