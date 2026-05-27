Tournament the smart play for Monmore decider

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WISE TOURNAMENT is a bitch very much in form and looks good to continue her upward curve with victory in the final of the Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy at Monmore this evening, live on PGR at 8.31.

David Page’s runner set the standard in the heats last week with a stunning 28.08sec victory and is well drawn in the stripes again. She showed a smart turn of early speed last week and if she starts in good style more of the same is expected this evening.

There are three finals at the track, kicking off with the Ladbrokes.com 630 Maiden at 8.13, which has been blown open by the withdrawal of fast heat winner Kranky Drake.

In his absence, Kilwest Diva has a chance to boss matters early on for Kim Billingham-Hine from a favourable inside draw and that may be enough to see them all off.

Richie Taberner’s Holding Hollie opened her account in style over 264m in the heats of the Ladbrokes.com 264 Maiden and can show her superiority over the two-bend trip at 8.47.

There are eight opens on Hove’s PGR card, and Moving Force looks poised to make an overdue return to winning ways at 8.41.

Seamus Cahill’s Olympic third and Champion Stakes finalist was a big eyecatcher in defeat last time out but last scored in the opening round of the Olympic in November.

He has raced eight times since without success but dropped a big hint seven days ago over the 500m trip.

He lines up in a heat of the Coral 515m Trophy, will relish the step up in trip and is nicely drawn out wide.

The open action at Nevill Road starts with heats of a minor bitches competition over 500m. Belinda Green’s top-grade sort Untold Aave has been running well in both success and defeat in recent weeks and can convert a great chance in the opener at 7.16.

Heat two at 7.33 is wide-open and one for punters to tread lightly in. Paul Young’s Rapido Rosin boasts winning form over course and distance and gets a marginal vote.

Jason Heath’s Burrows Charm can take control of the inside at 7.49 in the other Coral 515m Trophy qualifier. He is a classy sort who reached the final of a high quality Kent Plate in March and has a slow starter on his outside in two.

Romford raider Bubbly Amber has landed a hat-trick over 575m in recent weeks and is worth taking a chance on off the front over 695m for Young at 8.07.

It is a step up in trip and class for her, but she has a great chance of leading.

The Coral 500 Maiden Trophy final over 500m at 8.24 is the feature race and kennelmate Bubbly Sheeran is hard to oppose after opening his account in style in his heat seven days ago.

Blessed with nice all-round speed, he can make a telling move down the far side again.

Young’s Ballycian Alva is an interesting runner stepping up in distance to 695m at 8.59. She is bred to stay and has finished strongly in her handful of starts, moving well after the line. She has the potential to be very good.

Open Check nap

Moving Force

8.41 Hove

TV Hot Hounds

Burrows Charm

T1 Hove 7.49

1pt win

Bubbly Sheeran

T2 Hove 8.24

1pt win

Wise Tournament

T6 Monmore 8.31

1pt win

Moving Force

T6 Hove 8.41

1pt win

Hove too hot

HOVE called off Wednesday’s afternoon meeting before a race was run due to “consistent high temperatures”.

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