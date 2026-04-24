Top names kept apart in Derby draw

THE big guns in this year’s £125,000 Star Sports and Orchestrate Greyhound Derby were kept apart in yesterday’s first-round draw at Towcester, which saw a total of 164 runners go into the drum for next week’s 28 qualifiers.

Kirby Memorial champion Bouncing Monarch and Blue Riband winner Table Toppers have been the only two withdrawals since the entry closed on Monday.

The draw, conducted by GBGB senior stipendiary steward Duncan Gibson and Kim Sanzone, head of greyhound racing operations at Star Sports, consisted of 102 railers, 35 middles, 27 wide seeds, and four vacants.

There will be 24 six-dog races, from which 12 will see four runners progress, while it will be three going through from the other 16 eliminators.

Money continues to pour in for Pat Buckley’s Glengar Silent following his recent 28.43sec trial effort, and he now contests favouritism with most layers. The Irish Derby third is set to race from trap five in heat ten on Friday alongside kennelmate and wide seed Ballinabola Joe.

Leading UK-based challengers Proper Heiress and Underground Gold race in heats 23 and 24 respectively, while the popular 2024 Irish Derby champion Bockos Diamond –who finished second at Towcester last year to Droopys Plunge – will don the stripes in heat eight.

Following the draw, Gibson said: “It is shaping up to be a brilliant Derby this year and Towcester is in great condition – credit to Mike Davis, Richard Thomas and all the management here.

“Mike has invested huge amounts of money into the track and deserves the support of the sport.”

Star Sports’ social media and website are into overdrive now with plenty of promotion of the event and the build-up continues with the joint-sponsor and layer. Sanzone said: “We love playing a huge role in the Greyhound Derby, it is a testament to Ben Keith and his desire to support the sport.

“Our trading team is already busy working away pricing up the first-round heats and we have lots going on between now and Friday – including our preview night in the Star Sports Mayfair shop on Tuesday.”

Full trap draw available here:

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