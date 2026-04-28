Top Dog Tipping Competiton is back!

RACING POST GREYHOUNDS has teamed up with Greyhound Derby co-sponsor Star Sports once again for the ultimate free-to-enter tipping competition on this year's showpiece event at Towcester.

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE TOP DOG?



Entrants will provide a selection for every race during this year's Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby, up to and including the semi-finals (plus selected supporting races), in a bid to be crowned TOP DOG!

The first prize will include:-

- £250 Amazon voucher

- £250 free bet with Star Sports on the Greyhound Derby final

- Two tickets for the Greyhound Derby meeting

- The opportunity to be a tipster for the day at the Racing Post

Weekly winners prizes will also be available.

Enter at www.starsportsbet.co.uk/rp

18+ Gamble Responsibly. Terms and conditions apply, see Star Sports website for full details.

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