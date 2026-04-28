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Greyhounds

Top Dog Tipping Competiton is back!

Greyhound Derby tipping competition, sponsored by Star Sports
Greyhound Derby tipping competition, sponsored by Star Sports

RACING POST GREYHOUNDS has teamed up with Greyhound Derby co-sponsor Star Sports once again for the ultimate free-to-enter tipping competition on this year's showpiece event at Towcester.

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE TOP DOG?

Entrants will provide a selection for every race during this year's Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby, up to and including the semi-finals (plus selected supporting races), in a bid to be crowned TOP DOG!

The first prize will include:-

- £250 Amazon voucher
- £250 free bet with Star Sports on the Greyhound Derby final
- Two tickets for the Greyhound Derby meeting
- The opportunity to be a tipster for the day at the Racing Post

Weekly winners prizes will also be available.

Enter at www.starsportsbet.co.uk/rp

18+ Gamble Responsibly. Terms and conditions apply, see Star Sports website for full details.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

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Racing Post Reporter

Published on inGreyhounds

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