Time to go Dutch at Towcester

ROMEO DUTCH can win the battle of the speed merchants when he lines up in a top-grade D1 sprint at Towcester tonight at 8.07, live on PGR.

Laurence Tuffin’s dog finished ahead of three of tonight’s four rivals when second in a contest won by kennelmate Romeo Vega last week and can frank the form in the 270m clash.

The card features action over the new 460m distance and a chance is taken on a couple of well-drawn Frank Gray-trained runners in Makeit Goofy (6.42) and Makeit Alliance (7.49).

Both bring good D1 sprint form to the table and the pair are fancied to cut loose from the inside draw in their respective races.

At Sunderland, Yvonne Bell’s pacy youngster Zesty Strawberry has a fine chance to call the shots in an A2 over 450m at 9.28 and that can see her add to her previous A3 victory.

Best bets

Makeit Goofy

T1 Towcester 6.42

1pt win

Makeit Alliance

T1 Towcester 7.49

1pt win

Romeo Dutch

T4 Towcester 8.07

1pt win

Zesty Strawberry

T2 Sunderland 9.28

1pt win

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