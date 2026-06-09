Tighe star Acclaim sets new Notts best

GOOD ACCLAIM, Stuart Tighe's rising two-bend star and litter-brother of Saturday's Towcester Derby champion Lennies Eddie, was in imperious form again at Nottingham on Monday night as he roared to a new best over the track's sharp 255m trip.

Despite being last to rise as the traps opened, the Pelaw-based raider was soon in charge to justify odds of 1-5, stretching his record at the Colwick Park circuit to a perfect six as he posted 14.76sec (+20), eight spots faster than the previous best of 14.84sec set by Liz McNair's Skate On in 2014.

A delighted Tighe, who recently revealed plans for his prolific sprinter which will include a tilt at Dundalk's Bar One Irish Sprint Cup, said post-race: "A track record - not bad off a missed break. He's some boy."

Feature race on Monday's card, the £500 Arc Standard Trophy final over 500m, saw something of a turn-up as Jason Gray's 11-1 chance De Lifeofriley swooped late to beat 16-1 outsider Glenrock Ace by half a length in 30.23sec (+30).

Barry Denby's Skeard Daisy Mae set the standard in the last of three heats of the Arc 480 trophy with an impressive 28.17sec run (+30 for all), which followed on from a 28.58sec success for kennelmate The Other Kodi in heat two.

The first heat had seen a dead heat between trainer Bob Hall's Dunstall Park raiders Ballintemple Gem and Strideaway Blunt, the kennelmates crossing the line together in 28.58sec.

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