Thomas confirms Towcester will bid for Derby

TOWCESTER has confirmed it will express interest in maintaining its status as host track of the Greyhound Derby after last week’s GBGB invitation for tracks to express interest in staging the 2027 Classic.

The deadline to register an interest is next Monday, July 13, and Towcester CEO Richard Thomas confirmed that despite the dust still settling on this year’s Derby the track wishes to remain the home of the competition.

He said: “Towcester has a long-term commitment to greyhound racing and, although we are still waiting for feedback and numbers from bookmakers on how this year’s Derby performed, we’re keen to remain the host track for the competition and will be registering our interest with the GBGB.

“Hosting the Derby is certainly not a money-making exercise, but we’re very keen to be involved and it was encouraging to learn that the tender is for beyond the 2027 running of the competition.”

Renovations and improvements at the Northamptonshire venue continue and aspirations of hosting horseracing fixtures remain. As a result, notice has been issued to Frank Gray, Laurence Tuffin and Linda Pruhs, the three trainers based on site, to vacate the on-site kennels.

Greyhound racing first moved to Towcester in 2014. The current track was built inside the former racecourse and part of that move involved converting stables into kennels for raceday runners as well as on-site training facilities.

Thomas added: “We are working towards hosting point-to-point racing and also working with the BHA to eventually host fixtures here. Conversion of the kennels back to stables is part of that.

“But I would like to reiterate Towcester’s long-term commitment to greyhound racing. We will assist anyone and any dog impacted by the move as much as we possibly can.”

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