There’s just no catching Boyo as Billingham-Hine takes the top slot

Billingham-Hine, who sent out Catchem Boyo to beat kennelmate Newinn Bachelor by a length and a quarter in 12.44sec (normal) in the 210m showdown, will receive a £2,500 prize and trophy at Thursday’s Judgement Night meeting at the Wolverhampton track.

The away league of the championship – which is based on a point-scoring system in opens at the track – went to Towcester-based Kevin Hutton, whose fine recent Monmore haul saw him finish comfortably clear of runner-up Mark Wallis.

Hutton, who competes at Thursday’s big meeting, will also be presented with his prize next week.

Wallis may not have won the overall championship, but did strike twice on the night, including victory for 7-1 chance Newinn Tonic, who upstaged odds-on kennelmate Armagh Daithi in the £500 Ladbrokes.com final.

The winner made all and held off Nathan Hunt’s Senahel Sydney by a short head in 28.40sec for the 480m clash, with Armagh Daithi the same distance behind in third in a thrilling finish.

That race was preceded by the 480m Ladbrokes Puppy final, which went the way of local man Richie Taberner courtesy of impressive bitch Holding Hollie. The winner flew out (4.37sec split) and made all in a fastest-of-the-night 28.19sec.

In trials before racing several potential runners at Thursday’s Judgement Night meeting were put through their paces, with Hunt’s Sams Magic quickest over 480m in a 28.37sec solo spin.

Kennelmate Scooby Diamond moved well over 264m with a 15.32sec workout, although Wallis’s Forgottotellya went best with a 15.23sec effort.

Tom Heilbron’s Toddys Storm (15.27sec) and Hutton’s Coppice Ferry (15.44sec) won respective two-dog trials.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.