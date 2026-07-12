Texas states his case for Sussex Cup

TEXAS JACK returned to competitive action in good style at Hove on Saturday in preparation for a tilt at this year’s Coral Sussex Cup.

The £10,000 Coral-backed event kicks off this Saturday and the Richard Rees-trained tracker, who was having his first race since his third-round exit from the Derby in May, impressed off the front in a trial stakes over the 515m with a quickest-of-the-night 30.25sec.

Rees landed a double with Avarua Zlatan impressively making all over 500m in 29.29sec.

Local winners emerged in the two Category Three finals. First up was Patrick Browne’s Marshmallow Moon (42.44sec), who turned the tables on heat winner and odds-on favourite Burrows Odyssey with a commanding display in the Coral 695m Maiden Stayers decider.

In the other final, Jamie Kingsley’s exciting Croydon Rory (30.66sec) maintained his unbeaten record with a last-to-first performance in the Coral 515m Maiden Trophy final.

Jason Heath’s Smokestack Saxon (29.43sec) won the puppy opener over 500m, before Seamus Cahill’s Ambiguous (16.70sec) shed her maiden tag over 285m.

The David Lewis-trained Alright Arthur (29.59sec) powered home over 500m to open his account. There were also impressive displays over 695m by Mike Burton’s Regency contender Carrick Scholsey (42.06sec) and Belinda Green’s Sussex Cup trial stakes scorer Behemoth (30.23sec).

Paul Donovan’s Westwood Shay (30.34sec) claimed the scalp of Cahill’s Brighton Belle heroine Blackstone Opera in the other Sussex Cup prep race.

Locals on top but Zenith is Monmore ace

LOCAL performers won both finals at Monmore on Saturday, with Kim Billingham-Hine’s Newinn Bachelor (15.46sec) and David Page’s Wise Tournament (28.43sec) enjoying successes over 264m and 480m respectively.

However, the most eye-catching success came from the Jimmy Fenwick-trained Zenith Pasha over the 630m trip. His six-bend debut was supposed to come at Sheffield last week but was called off due to problems with the 660m traps there.

However, the delay clearly did him no harm as the Newcastle raider pulverised his Ladbrokes.com 630m Maiden Trophy rivals, winning by almost eight lengths in a smart 37.93sec. The other qualifier was won by another northern raider in the shape of William Hamilton’s Jacktavern Boom (38.58sec).

Heats of a maiden competition over 480m were won by Carol Weatherall’s Mustang Fashion (28.82sec) and Brian Thompson’s Shake The Bottle (28.46sec).

Nathan Hunt landed a double on the supporting card, which included Trainers’ Judgement Night winner Sams Magic (28.64sec) winning again off the front over 480m.

Forgottotellya (28.43sec) was another notable scorer over four bends, justifying strong market support for champion trainer Mark Wallis over 480m.

Talented kennelmate Vhagar (28.43sec) trialled before racing ahead of her Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic title defence – the 630m Category One kicks off on Saturday, August 8 alongside the Gold Cup over 480m.

Blanco hits the target at Central Park

THE sole open that featured on the Central Park card on Saturday – the rest were cancelled due to scheduling issues caused by the heatwave – saw Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Blanco win with the ease an SP of 1-3 suggested in the Arc Standard Trophy.

Maxine Locke’s dog was soon in charge and made all in 28.90sec.

At Doncaster there were some notable performances. Yarmouth raider Droopys Buck (27.44sec) won well over 450m for Craig Morris, while Sean Parker’s Nicky Swithin (29.38sec) opened his account in style over 483m.

A rare 890m marathon saw Sheffield raider Geelo Minty saunter to a near seven-length romp for Sean Davy in 59.42sec.

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