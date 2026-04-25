Tenpin bowls them over

IZZYS TENPIN made all the running in the Rosebowl final at Romford on Friday night after a flying start.

The Dave Mullins-trained stayer rocketed to a 13.46sec section en route to clocking 35.22sec for the 575m trip and scoring by half a length over Maxine Locke’s Yourself.

The other decider on the card, a competitive Friday Night 500 Standard final over 400m, was won by Paul Young’s Undergroundnicky (23.86sec).

Young enjoyed a fruitful night with four winners on the card, kicked off by 225m scorer Uncle Ed (13.29sec) before My Lil Bella (23.93sec) and Bubbly Crusader (23.83sec) impressed over 575m.

Puppy Cup champion Scooby Diamond returned to London Road for the first time since her big-race success in September and produced the fastest time of the night over four bends with a slick 23.76sec success.

At Sunderland, Tom Heilbron enjoyed a 450m double among four opens on Wearside courtesy of Links Jester (27.76sec) and Romeo Hanyu (27.27sec).

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