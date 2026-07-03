Teddie ready to strike in Coronation Cup semi

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TEDDIE popped up at a big price this week in the opening round of the Coral Coronation Cup at Romford and she can follow up with another dominant display in the third semi-final tonight at 8.53, live on PGR.

Hove handler Belinda Green holds a strong hand in the £10,000 event over 575m and has live chances in all three semis.

Her April 2023 whelp, who placed third in last year’s final, returned to winning ways in stunning fashion with a slick 34.83sec (calc) victory off the front at 9-1 on Monday. She will be a lot shorter this evening and is likely go off favourite, but the trap draw has been kind and she can take control around the first of the six bends.

Kennelmate Bikini Bullet set the standard in the opening round and will be a worthy red-hot favourite for the 8.13 opening semi. However, value-seekers can take a chance on Maxine Locke’s scopey The Other Chief, who looked unsuited to an inside draw in his heat.

He is still an unknown quantity over six bends but is classy over four and a switch to the middle will help and may prompt a fast start from him.

Green’s PGR Oaks third Raebella Bullet is the only heat winner lining up in the second semi at 8.33 and can be in control by halfway.

Blessed with smart all-round speed, if she can get it right at the boxes, her pace and class will take her to the front and she can claim the scalps of Irish Derby finalist Droopys Deploy and Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin.

The £5,000 Coral Guys & Dolls also kicked off on Monday at London Road and the dogs’ and bitches’ finals take place on the supporting card with the first three home qualifying for next week’s final.

Reigning Puppy Cup champion Scooby Diamond returned to Romford in style when bombing out and making all in her heat. She can run riot again at 7.33, with Paul Young’s Bubbly Crusader fancied to make the most of a decent draw in the other 400m qualifier at 7.53.

Locke’s Droopys Will will edge inside from trap three, paving the way for Bubbly Crusader to pace up and assert in the black jacket.

The draw can play a part in the standard contest earlier at 6.53, in which the Dave Mullins-trained Zenith Scorpion can get back to winning ways by using his inside racing line from trap one at the bend.

Kennelmate Brindle Bully is well drawn in the stripes at 9.13 and is another strong pick to return to the winner’s podium after defeat last time.

It could be a good night for favourite backers, with Green’s likely favourite Bombshell Bullet (9.33) expected to score easily over 575m in one of the later races.

At Sunderland this evening, heats of two competitions feature among the open-race action.

In the Arc 450m Standard Trophy qualifiers, votes go to Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Dutch (6.43) and Mark Bulmer’s prolific Cunnigar King (7.03).

Well-drawn inside runners Vialli (8.23) and Niosfearrnabolt (8.43) can both justify favouritism in 261m heats for the Arc Dual Distance competition for Stuart Tighe and Chloe Hardy, with next week’s final over 450m.

Romford Betting (Coral and Ladbrokes)

6.33: 1 Ballyard Nell 3-1, 2 Untold Ripple 5-4, 3 Getup Me Ava 8-1, 4 Adamant Erin 6-1, 5 Headford Eimear 3-1, 6 vacant.

6.53: 1 Zenith Scorpion 9-4, 2 Brindle Moon 11-4, 3 Yahoo Poppy 11-2, 4 Whisky Ela 12-1, 5 Mob Moretti 5-1, 6 Another Solution 11-4.

7.13: 1 Rollaway Holly 2-1, 2 Ballinabola Ruth 11-10, 3 My Name Siddy 9-2, 4 Bonville Secret 8-1, 5 Whisky On Fire 8-1, 6 vacant.

7.33: 1 Headford Sarah 4-1, 2 Bretons Girl 12-1, 3 Rockmount Kellie 4-1, 4 Scooby Diamond 4-5, 5 Lil Bo Beep 12-1, 6 Gallant Star 8-1.

7.53: 1 Piemans Goalie 3-1, 2 Duffin Dermy 6-1, 3 Droopys Will 6-1, 4 Bubbly Crusader 3-1, 5 Flashing Fender 5-1, 6 Bombay Buck 5-2.

8.13: 1 Burrows Charm 6-1, 2 Bikini Bullet 4-11, 3 The Other Chief 9-2, 4 Newinn Aero 12-1, 5 Bacon Frazzles 25-1, 6 Royal Hotshot 20-1.

8.33: 1 Bubbly Amber 8-1, 2 Raebella Bullet 13-8, 3 Strathrannoch 25-1, 4 Underground Jim 25-1, 5 Droopys Deploy 8-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 5-6.

8.53: 1 Izzys Tenpin 9-4, 2 Teddie 11-8, 3 Bubbly Flame 12-1, 4 Unmistakable 16-1, 5 Aayamza Legend 11-4, 6 Untold Ariary 10-1.

9.13: 1 Mucky Boreen 16-1, 2 Burrows Titan 8-1, 3 Headford Wayne 3-1, 4 Castell Maggie 7-1, 5 Laugh A lot 4-1, 6 Brindle Bully evs.

9.33: 1 Aero Espresso 7-1, 2 Bombshell Bullet 4-7, 3 Zenith Impact 12-1, 4 Bonus Bullet 11-2, 5 Finchogue Fury 6-1, 6 Finally Matched 8-1.

9.53: 1 Blackburny 3-1, 2 Bacon Burrger 5-1, 3 Drombeg Doro 7-1, 4 Meenagh Minsk 10-1, 5 Headford Fiona 6-4, 6 Broadway Lord 7-2.

10.13: 1 Charlie Loves Me 5-2, 2 Too Wright 11-4, 3 vacant, 4 Zenith Ottoman 10-1, 5 Swift Agile 8-1, 6 Behemoth 5-4.

Open Check nap

Teddie

8.53



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