Team spirit led to the highest of highs

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IF I could have written a script for how our Trainers’ Judgement Night would go, I don’t think I could have written it any better than the way it panned out.

Last year was a long slog as we tried to accumulate enough points to qualify for our second appearance at what used to be called the Trainers’ Championship meeting, but it was our first time finishing in the top six outright with a record number of open wins for the kennel.

After coming in as first reserve last year and narrowly missing out in the final race to champion trainer Mark Wallis it left me wanting more.

So I was determined to enjoy the occasion as much as I could, knowing how hard it had been just to qualify to be there.

It was certainly no fluke to get there, and I was just hopeful we could compete and not be disgraced as we were up against some giants of the game and a plethora of top-class dogs. But our team certainly did that and more.

To come home with three winners, starting with a game Sam’s Magic holding off Paul Young’s joker Copney Queen proved pivotal to our challenge.

Scooby Diamond made her return after some slight issues that needed addressing and, as a trainer, there is nothing more satisfying than when your hard work pays off and you see a bitch of her calibre showing her class to win the sprint leg.

I will always remember reading Linda Jones’s book when growing up and her memorable night winning the 1999 Trainers Championship, when she said: “It isn’t over until the fat lady sings and I’m not singing yet!”

Going into the final leg, I played my joker on the ever-consistent Senahel Sydney.

I doubted whether I’d made the right call after picking up a double already on the night, but he is a dog that has rarely let me down since joining us, although a slow-starting wide runner might not always be your ideal Monmore dog – which, incidentally, I feel unfairly gets called a sprinters’ front-running track.

Going down the back straight and seeing Sydney chasing hard behind the leader, I knew we had a massive chance and I could not contain my excitement as I started to shout him home.

It was a rather surreal moment to realise I was about to win the whole thing.

It is an event I’ve grown up watching, idolising the many trainers that have competed in it, such as Linda Jones, and I’ll always remember watching Kevin Hutton’s comeback win at Sittingbourne a few years ago.

THE night itself is a prestigious occasion in our calendar which we should protect at all costs and I have to thank Entain and Arc for their sponsorship and commitment to staging the event.

One criticism I would have is that it should certainly be on a Saturday night so as many owners and racing fans as possible can be in attendance.

The majority of our big races are now on a Saturday night which can be a logistical nightmare for kennels fortunate to have dogs running at various tracks, but our Classics as well as Judgement Night should certainly hold a Saturday night slot.

Our hopes of qualifying for next year’s event look very slim as it’s hard to compete with the firepower of some kennels, although if Senahel Sydney is anything to go by then it is not always about being flashy. Sometimes a sheer will to win and consistency will bring the rewards.

I must thank all my staff, alongside physio Ron Mills, for their dedication and hard work to bring the dogs to peak at the right time.

Just as important are the owners. Not just those represented on the night, but every owner that has supported me from the start to help me reach my highest of highs last Thursday night.

I’ll be forever grateful to them for that.

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