Tarquin set for Towcester tilt as he nails a magnificent seven

TIFFIELD TARQUIN stretched his 2026 record to a perfect seven at Romford on Friday night as trainer Roy Peckham contemplates another tilt at the Derby for his Essex Vase star.

Once again thriving over the sharp six-bend 575m trip at the London Road circuit, Tiffield Tarquin was quickly in charge of Friday’s one-off contest and powered home five and a half lengths clear of Nathan Hunt’s Inca Lewie.

His time of 34.63sec (+20) was his fastest yet over the trip and Peckham said of his 2025 Towcester quarter-finalist: “He’s run well again. He’s a fast dog and while I’m under no illusions as to what we’ll be up against, he deserves another go at the Derby.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m excited, but I’ll also be going into it with a realistic mindset.

“He’s a tricky dog as he needs to be kept switched on and stimulated, which is why the three-round competitions like the Essex Vase are better for him. If I’d known last year what I know about him now then who knows, he might have been a Derby finalist. He was a bit unlucky in his quarter-final, but we’ve learnt from that.”

Peckham sent his kennel star for a 500m trial at Towcester prior to Friday’s run and he clocked a smart 28.63sec (+20), with the trainer saying: “I wanted him to have a look at the new traps there.

“Strike It Skye flew round at the same session for Mark Wallis, so that gives you some perspective, but I was happy with his run. I probably won’t take him back there until the Derby itself as we know he runs a track well fresh as he showed at Hove last month.

“Unfortunately we had a pup called Vialli get injured at Romford on Friday. He got in lots of trouble and has done a metacarpal; that was a blow. I have got his sister coming in for the same people and I’m hoping she can lift our spirits.”

Another Category One star was in winning ways on Friday’s card as Paul Young’s Bombay Bucks, who lifted the £10,000 Coral Golden Sprint seven nights prior, proved too slick for a strong 400m field as he made all to win unchallenged in 23.71sec (+10).

That stellar performance was not the quickest of the night however, as kennelmate Gav Nificent had earlier gone a spot quicker in winning a maiden over the standard trip.

His 23.71sec effort bodes well for connections with the £5,000 JR Racing Puppy Cup closing to entries tomorrow ahead of heats next Friday.

Other youngsters to shine as they warmed up for a likely tilt at the new Category Two competition were Maxine Locke’s Headford Lily, who took the puppy open in 23.92sec, and Young’s Droopys Assertiv, who won a maiden in 24.02sec.

Most valuable race was the £500 Romford Friday Night Maiden Stayers final and this went the way of John Mullins’ Charlie Loves Me, as the Yarmouth raider flew out to make all in 35.29sec (+20).

On another good night for Young, he also sent out Lesleys Buddy (13.22sec, +5) to land the 225m sprint.

Others to come away with a winner included Monmore-based Hunt with Mad For Cash over 575m (35.06sec, +20) and Hove’s Rick Holloway, who took the maiden finale over the same trip with Droopys Softy (35.22sec, +20). Local man Dave Lee sent out Our Bob (24.16sec, +10) to land the 400m winner-of-one contest.

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