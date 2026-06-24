Tarquin all set for tilt at Coronation crown

TIFFIELD TARQUIN enters this year’s Coral Coronation Cup at Romford tomorrow night with a clean bill of health and in good order following some slick trial work at both Romford and Hove.

Roy Peckham’s Essex Vase champion is bidding for back-to-back Category One titles over 575m at London Road, but will be competing for the first time since his first-round exit from the Derby at the start of May.

Peckham, who enjoyed his first-ever big-race success back in January courtesy of the December 2022 whelp, reports all is well with his charge and said yesterday: “Solo trials are one thing, and his have been brilliant, but now it’s a race and he’ll need to be on his toes on Friday – his first-round heat is red-hot.

“He picked up a TFL injury at Hove in April and it was a race against time to get him to the Derby. He came off at Towcester a bit sore so we have given him all the time he needs.

“He has been seeing Ron Mills [physio] regularly and galloping. We then trialled him at Hove and Romford and he went very nicely.”

The story of the wide tracker, owned by Bill and Jenni McColl, is a remarkable one. He broke his hock at Towcester in 2024 and did not race for seven months before returning superbly well.

He has since reached the semi-finals of the Laurels and East Anglian Derby, as well as the final of last year’s Champion Stakes at Romford after a run to the Derby quarter-finals.

“He owes us nothing and what will be will be on Friday, it’s a good race he finds himself in – but we wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the competition because of what he has done for us,” Peckham said.

The kennel is also represented in the Coral Guys & Dolls by Duffin Dermy, owned by Eammon Johnston.

Peckham said of his unbeaten two-year-old: “He’s a nice dog with smart early speed. He’s quite a tight railer so will need to trap well to get across from his middle draw.

“Eammon has owned some great dogs down the years and has some good contacts in Ireland. We’re not sure how well the stays but he’s a nice prospect.”

Peckham has only three racers currently residing at his Norfolk base and added: “We moved a few dogs on and training only a small number of graded dogs doesn’t appeal.

“We currently have only three dogs in at the moment and two of them are running on Friday night, but we do have room for a good dog if anyone is looking.”

Meanwhile, Tiffield Tarquin is odds-on with the sponsors to get his attempt at the Coral Coronation Cup off to a winning start with Peckham’s star 4-6 favourite for the fourth of the six heats.

There are three other odds-on quotes, with Brighton Belle queen Blackstone Opera 10-11 to take heat two for Seamus Cahill, Brunch Pal a 4-7 shot for Dave Lee in heat three and Belinda Green’s Bikini Bullet rated 8-11 for heat five.

Coral make Paul Young’s Bombay Buck their 9-2 favourite to add the Category Two Guys & Dolls title to the Category One Golden Sprint he won in March.

Betting

Coronation Cup Heat 1 - Coral/Ladbrokes: 1 Bombshell Bullet 10-3, 2 Raebella Bullet 10-3, 3 Mad For Cash 7-4, 4 Strathrannoch 16-1, 5 Droopys Deploy 7-2, 6 Rural Pest 7-1.

Heat 2: 1 Blackstone Opera 10-11, 2 Cascabel 4-1, 3 Too Wright 6-1, 4 Underground Jim 8-1, 5 Newinn Aero 7-1, 6 Untold Ariary 7-1.

Heat 3: 1 Izzys Tenpin 4-1, 2 Brunch Pal 4-7, 3 Zenith Ottoman 16-1, 4 Bubbly Flame 8-1, 5 Mystical Batman 6-1, 6 Royal Hotshot 12-1.

Heat 4: 1 The Other Chief 7-2, 2 Don Cici 14-1, 3 Teddie 7-1, 4 Bubbly Holly 20-1, 5 Powerhouse Duke 5-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 4-6.

Heat 5: 1 Bubbly Amber 7-1, 2 Bikini Bullet 8-11, 3 Miami Yeats 20-1, 4 Inca Lewie 6-1, 5 Finchogue Fury 8-1, 6 Aayamza Legend 10-3.

Heat 6: 1 Charlie Loves Me 12-1, 2 Burrows Charm 11-10, 3 Gothic Abbess 6-1, 4 Unmistakeable 12-1, 5 Bacon Frazzles 7-1, 6 Senahel Sydney 2-1.

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