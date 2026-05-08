Swords can prove the sharpest again as Derby action resumes

SWORDS STYLE can complete a four-timer at Towcester tonight by making all in his Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby second-round heat at 8.58, live on PGR.

Graham Holland’s Juvenile champion has settled in nicely at the Northamptonshire circuit and continues to flash from the boxes and show smart early dash.

He races again from trap one in the final eliminator and can justify likely favouritism.

Fellow Irish raiders in kennelmate Slippery Brian and Paul Hennessy’s Priceless Romeo are both dangers, but Swords Style is set to steal a march on the field and build an unassailable lead.

Recent Brighton Belle finalist Strike It Skye was a huge eye-catcher in defeat behind Hackney Corner last week and the Mark Wallis-trained bitch can get back on track in heat nine at 6.38, the first of the eight qualifiers.

Hove raider Texas Jack, who knuckled down well to reel in kennelmate Scooby The Lady last week, looks the main danger in the stripes.

Another who ran well in defeat last week was Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Kobe, who lines up in trap three for heat ten at 6.58.

The 2024 English Puppy Derby runner-up, who boasts plenty of decent form over course and distance, chased hard in-behind Slippery Brian and has a great chance to cut loose and slip the field.

Holland’s Gaytime Clyde went about his business well last week when clocking 28.58sec (calc) in routing his rivals and is well drawn on the inside for heat 11 at 7.18. He can make all again.

Former Northern Flat champion Naochra showed a good attitude last week and is one for forecast and tricast punters to include.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Duffle shot to the head of the ante-post market when smashing the track record last week and can dazzle again in heat 12 at 7.38. The exciting and lightly raced two-year-old scorched the sand in 28.37sec and is unlikely to be beaten if he again leads at the opening turn.

Of his rivals, Locke’s Ballymac Axel is flying and has run well in defeat in his last two starts. He will prove tough to keep out of the frame in this Derby and could go deep.

The aforementioned Hackney Corner landed the odds last week when well supported and can follow up with another all-the-way victory in heat 13 at 7.58.

Providing he brings his trapping boots again, it is hard to see him not clearing the field at the turn and cutting loose. Classy stayer Romeo Empire is expected to qualify in second.

Mike Burton’s Carrick Scholesy impressed last week but faces a tough task in trying to hold Kent Plate heroine Scooby The Lady to the bend in heat 14 at 8.18.

The Richard Rees-trained tracker was reeled in by her kennelmate Texas Jack last week but has the zip to the bend to take charge of the rail.

The unfortunate withdrawal of Cheap Sandwiches leaves Heat 15 as a five-runner contest, with the vote going to Pat Buckley’s unbeaten Glengar Kane to make it seven wins from seven career starts in the UK and Ireland.

The Enniscorthy track record-breaker is lightly raced for his age and open to improvement.

After the Derby action concludes, three heats of the Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy over 942m will feature.

Ante-post jolly and staying supremo Mongys Wild is unopposable in the opener at 9.18 for Wallis and can cruise home at short odds.

Robert Emery’s Reality Power, who stays well, is a chasey sort and can bag the silver medal for a spot in next week’s final.

The second heat at 9.38 is an intriguing race, featuring the highly regarded Droopys Rated for Paul Young, who is stepping up in trip and into the unknown.

Northern raider Greenwell Gypsy, who trialled well over 500m last week, certainly does stay so gets the nod.

John Flaherty’s ace is unbeaten in four starts over eight bends and can make her move on the second circuit.

The third qualifier (9.54) is a competitive race in which Young’s Innfield Fifi can run well again after staying on strongly over 695m at Hove last time. She won well over course and distance last month and can bide her time behind the leaders before asserting late on.

Open Check nap

Swords Style

8.58 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Strike It Skye

T1 Towcester 6.38

1pt win

Gaytime Clyde

T1 Towcester 7.18

1pt win

Scooby The Lady

T2 Towcester 8.18

1pt win

Swords Style

T1 Towcester 8.58

1pt win

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