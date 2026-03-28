Swords can prove sharpest of Holland Derby hopefuls

WHEN Graham Holland begins sending runners over to Towcester it is a sign that the Derby is approaching fast, and the Ireland-based Englishman should get a few pointers to his team this afternoon, not least with Swords Style when he goes in the second of four trial stakes for the Star Sports & Orchestrate-sponsored Classic at 3.13 today, live on PGR.

Swords Style might not even be one of Holland’s big guns, but he is certainly a high-class sort as a recent appearance in the Tote Gold Cup final at Shelbourne underlines.

He was out of luck in the first major final of the year in 2026, with early trouble ending his hopes, but he went unbeaten into that decider showing smart early speed and a tenacious attitude.

The new flat-fronted boxes will be more familiar to the Irish runners than the previous curved lids, and Swords Style is fancied to quickly cut loose.

Salacres Lucia won at 16-1 on her four-bend debut but there was no fluke about it as she saw off strong-running Bombay Nutty, but she is up again in class today.

Rebel Alaska is due a big run but he has not taken to the new boxes. If he does get it right, he has plenty of pace and is expected to prove the main threat.

Holland has Gaytime Joachim in the first of the trial stakes at 2.54 and the unexposed raider is not asked too big a question.

Slippery Brian was a beaten finalist in the Connacht Derby and can clearly shift a bit, but Holland’s runner in the third trial stakes (3.51) is taken on with The Other Chief as a spot of value.

Maxine Locke’s dog went pretty well in the Kent Plate and could clear the inside trio if he traps well.

It will be a surprise if there is a Derby winner lurking in the final trial stakes at 5.06, but Patrick Browne’s Kick On Archie showed some early promise and is a token pick.

The Bet St George Gymcrack is on the horizon at Sheffield, and a single trial stakes there at 5.18 can go the way of Ballymac Buddy.

Ted Soppitt’s Northern Puppy Derby finalist made an early exit from the Monmore version and has no gimme in an interesting race, but trialled well over 480m here and should have enough early zip to get to front.

Soppitt can also strike in the first open on the card, a sprint at 2.48, courtesy of Sunnyside Cairo.

The pup is capable of stepping up on a 16.13sec workout over course and distance and should be able to nose the inside ahead of always-dangerous Not So Slow.

Elsewhere there are opens on Star Pelaw’s SIS card, with Tom Heilbron’s Links Jester fancied to exploit a good make-up over 435m at 7.58.

Open Check nap

Swords Style

3.13 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Gaytime Joachim

T4 Towcester 2.54

1pt win

Swords Style

T2 Towcester 3.13

1pt win

The Other Chief

T4 Towcester 3.51

1pt win

Ballymac Buddy

T2 Sheffield 5.18

1pt win

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