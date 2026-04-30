Swords 7-1 jolly to set the best Derby sectional

FORMER Ladbrokes odds-compiler James Pryce has continued to provide best Derby sectional markets since switching to AK Bets, and rates Swords Style a 7-1 favourite to clock the quickest split throughout this year’s renewal.

“The fastest sectional is always a market I enjoy pricing and it provides another talking point for the best month of the year,” said Pryce yesterday.

“Early bets came in for Bockos Diamond at 33-1 and shorter. I may well have been a little big at 33s given the price he was last year but he’s another year older. We’ll see how he goes.

“Recent times suggest that the splits have improved since last year’s Derby, but if our favourite Swords Style can reproduce his 3.72sec sectional from the trials I think that would be hard to beat, but you never know – we’ve had a couple of skinners the last couple of years so let’s hope that continues this year!

“For our outright book we’re paying eight places each-way [two fourth-placed finishers in semi-finals paid as a place winner] and this is proving popular with over 40 dogs backed with us so far. Our worst results at this stage would be Scooby The Lady and Ballinabola Joe.”

Hills are matching the AK Bets eight places offer, albeit both go only a fifth of the odds compared with a quarter available with all other bookmakers, who are offering the traditional first six.

Quickest sectional

AK Bets: 7 Swords Style, 10 Ballymac Setanta, 12 Glengar Kane, 14 Bockos Diamond, Lennies Dynamic, 16 Hackney Corner, Lennies Eddie, 20 Flashing Fender, 25 Ballymac Deniro, Low Profile, Proper Heiress, Scooby The Lady, 28 Droopys Aladdin, 33 Ballymac Stud, Glengar Silent, Lennies Tank, The Other Kodi, Turnthemagicon, 40 Goldcash Warrior, This Approach, Unanimous Leo, Underground Gold, 50 bar (1/5 odds 1-2-3-4-5).

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