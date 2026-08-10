Swift drawn to cut a dash at Sunderland

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SWIFT ORIEL can make full use of a perfect inside draw to land a cracking D1 sprint at Sunderland tonight at 8.36, live on PGR.

Some of the top two-benders on Wearside clash over the 261m trip but Yvonne Bell’s dog, the sole unseeded runner, can boss the inside early to add another top-grade gold to his recent haul.

A later D1 at 7.11 does not look quite as strong and looks a good opportunity for Bell’s Soulwax to exploit an almost identical make-up. A swift exit from trap one can put her in charge and en route to adding to a D2 success last time out.

At Towcester, Richard Baker’s Quivers Bucks can set the ball rolling in the 6.08 opener by cracking out to make all in B4 class over the 460m trip.

A later D2 at 7.33 can go to Frank Gray’s Pomba Gladys, who steps down from top grade and can strike again over 270m.



Best bets

Quivers Bucks

T1 Towcester 6.08

1pt win

Soulwax

T1 Sunderland 7.13

1pt win

Pomba Gladys

T5 Towcester 7.33

1pt win

Swift Oriel

T1 Sunderland 8.36

1pt win

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