Swift can hit another home run

SWIFT HOME quickly put daylight between herself and the opposition in last week’s heats of the Arc Ladies Standard Trophy at Nottingham and can repeat the dose to land tonight’s final at 8.01, live on PGR.

Terry Munslow’s bitch trapped well enough and then paced up nicely before driving round the bend and stretching away.

Ballyboss Hack was far from disgraced in defeat to the selection and looks a danger if she traps better as she was in the process of turning handy when dragged back. However, asking her to turn around more than three lengths is probably a bit much, especially as the winner was not stopping in front.

Munslow’s Swift Kipper was also away and gone over the 480m trip last week and the step up to 500m for the 8.36 should not be a problem for the sole seeded runner.

With another decent start, he can again turn in front and is likely to have most to fear from Skyfall Mini, who has good all-round speed.

The other open is a 305m sprint at 7.27 and Doubtful Diamond gets the nod. Jason Gray’s bitch, lightly raced at Nottingham, has a couple of trials over the 305m trip that are in the ballpark to win a poor race.

At Yarmouth, Kellie Windebank’s Harlequin Swift makes plenty of appeal to make all in an A9 affair over 462m at 7.22, even if stamina continues to prove an issue for her.

Best bets

Harlequin Swift

Yarmouth 7.22

1pt win

Doubtful Diamond

T3 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Swift Home

T3 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Swift Kipper

T5 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

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