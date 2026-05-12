Sweet draw to suit Rolo at Romford

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VELVET ROLO, who has been mixing it in open company at his Romford base, can land tonight’s A1 at 9.28, live on PGR.

Katie O’Flaherty’s dog has serious speed at his disposal and a return to trap one can see him defend the inside running line on the dash to the bend over the 400m course.

The red jacket can also suit Paul Young’s Droopys Saoirse when she lines up in an A2 at 8.36.

Far from disgraced in two recent opens over the sharp 225m trip, she has a great chance to cut loose tonight.

At Dunstall Park, Bob Hall’s Got One Better looks a solid play in an A3 over 480m at 8.07.

None of the five runners is renowned for smash breaks, and Hall’s dog can turn handy before deploying his back-straight surge to take charge.

Early speed is something Mohican Mia has in spades and Dalton Smith’s bitch is worth chancing off the front when she goes from trap one in an A4 clash at 8.59.

Best bets

Got One Better

T3 Dunstall Parl 8.07

1pt win

Droopys Saoirse

T1 Romford 8.35

1pt win

Mohican Mia

T1 Dunstall Park 8.59

1pt win

Velvet Rolo

T1 Romford 9.28

1pt win

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