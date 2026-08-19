Sussex star Saxon ready to lead the Hove charge again

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

SMOKESTACK SAXON has his first competitive start since a glorious Sussex Cup campaign at Hove for trainer Jason Heath and he can make it a winning one when he reappears in the third heat of the Coral Dual Distance Trophy at 7.33, live on PGR.

The October 24 youngster has made a superb start to his UK career, winning five of seven starts – a haul which includes that Category One triumph – and should not be inconvenienced by a return to the shorter four-bend trip of 500m for tonight’s heats.

Fancied to take charge early, he may find Belinda Green’s Regency third Bonus Bullet chasing him down late, but is fancied to book his spot in next week’s 515m decider with another success.

Green fields another Sussex Cup finalist in the opening qualifier at 6.59 in the shape of Behemoth, who certainly has a decent make-up out wide as the sole seed in the contest.

A good start will certainly put him in the firing line, but he faces a real in-form rival in Dave Dark’s Ballydoyle Eile in trap three and she gets the nod to follow up a couple of smart recent wins over course and distance, while Dave Lewis’s Towcester winner Alright Bullet – who has been keeping good company of late – looks the call for heat two at 7.16.

Tonight’s card features two £500 finals carried forward from last week’s heat-hit cancelled fixture and the selections remain the same in the shape of trap one runners Brunch Pal and Shes One Eighty.

The former goes for Dave Lee in the Coral 500 Standard showdown at 8.24 and the prolific and versatile open-racer gets a strong vote to back up an impressive display in the heats by beating John Campbell’s Venetian Jock to the punch early and once again make all.

Seamus Cahill’s Moving Force, beaten favourite in last month’s Sussex Cup showdown, has serious back-straight gears and is a threat to all in a good contest.

Cahill is the man behind Shes One Eighty, who runs from trap one in the Coral 500 Maiden decider at 8.07.

Chasing a hat-trick after following up a D2 victory with success in the heats of this Category Three event, she could be a spot of value if bossing the inside around the early turns and gets the nod over Richard Rees’s improving Tedushi Master.

Rees has sprinter Avarua Lake in good shape and, having claimed the scalp of illustrious kennelmate Shadow Storm on his most recent start, can pass another tough test when he meets Paul Donovan’s peak-form performer Slaneyside Swade over 285m at 6.26.

Donovan’s dog has won three of his last four starts, but the defeat he suffered was at the paws of Avarua Lake and it may be a case of deja vu again for the talented wide.

Elsewhere on the card Cahill’s strong-running Sussex Cup semi-finalist Droopys Invent (9.16) and Heath’s red-clad Burrows Titan (6.42) are the picks for two competitive looking divisions of the Coral Thursday Night 500 Standard.

Fancies among tonight’s maiden contests include Cahill’s Blackstone Harry as he has another go over six bends in a 695m clash at 8.41 and Rees’s newcomer Tedushi Ted in a 500m one-off at 8.59.

Newcastle also features several opens on its PGR card this evening including two heats of the Arc Bitches over the 480m standard trip.

Not surprisingly the form of the recent female-only Angel of the North competition is represented and looks a big steer when it comes to heat two at 8.19.

This race sees a return to Newcastle for Coppice Sapphire, runner-up to Slingshot Poppy in that Category Two final, and Jimmy Fenwick’s bitch gets a strong vote in a contest where progressive kennelmate Elegant Shadow is respected.

Local man Fenwick has his team in great shape as ever and his Bonnie Sues Luck, winner of four of her last five starts, can strike again from trap one in the first heat at 8.01.

Brunssum Bubble, another talented Fenwick four-bender, could be best drawn in a warm top division of the Arc Standard at 7.27.

With kennelmate Elusivenomore and Stuart Ray’s Blackhouse Lewi potentially drawn for a speed battle on the inside, Brunssum Bubble can keep out of bother in trap five and take charge.

The second division at 7.44 looks wide open too, but there could be a bit of value to be had with another Fenwick runner in the shape of Zenith Mikmacker out in trap six.

He has previous of popping up and winning opens at decent prices and, if he brings his trapping boots, could well solo round the outside in the 480m clash.

Open Check nap

Smokestack Saxon

7.33 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Smokestack Saxon

T4 Hove 7.33

1pt win

Shes One Eighty

T1 Hove 8.07

1pt win

Coppice Sapphire

T2 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Brunch Pal

T1 Hove 8.24

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.