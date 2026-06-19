Super-fast Storm looks set to blow away Salver rivals away

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

SHADOW STORM sent a warning shot to his Kent Silver Salver rivals last weekend at Central Park with a dazzling first-round victory and can follow up with another dominant semi-final display this evening at 7.50, live on PGR.

The Richard Rees-trained superstar already holds the National Sprint and Scurry Gold Cup titles and is the dog to beat in the £12,500 event in Kent.

Perfectly drawn in trap one for the second of the three qualifiers over 277m, he can zip to the bend and crucially hold fellow heat winners and dangers Crafty Alejandro and Avarua Zlatan.

Kennelmate Avarua Lake made an eye-catching return to action seven days ago with an encouraging short-head second-place finish and can see off his rivals in the five-runner opening semi at 7.30.

Tony Dean’s False Strap was unfortunately withdrawn earlier this week, leaving trap four vacant, making the task of Avarua Lake notably easier.

The third and final eliminator is a fascinating race that revolves completely around Irish raider Magical Luka at 8.10.

Pat Guilfoyle’s speedster, trained by Kevin Hutton for this competition, has questions to answer after a disappointing odds-on defeat last week.

However, Hutton is a top handler and this is a greyhound of the highest calibre. He will need to be on his game to compete with opposition which includes classy operators such as Nightingale Crew, heat winners Zenith Scorpion and Slaneyside Swade as well as last year’s third Beaming Isla.

It is a race in which punters should tread carefully, but the tentative vote must still go to Magical Luka.

The open-race action gets under way at 5.30 with Rob Emery’s Bowes Hill Bocko fancied to score in the opening heat of the JenningsBet Maiden Trophy over 491m.

Paul Donovan’s Emers Marine (5.50) and Dave Lee’s Donishall Sam (6.10) can strike in the other two qualifiers.

Heats of a bitches competition over the four-bend trip should see the Spencer Mavrias-trained Lets Go Girl (6.30) make a winning return to action following seasonal rest in the first of three qualifiers.

Maxine Locke’s Yahoo Maizy (6.50) has a touch of class about her and can make all in heat two, with Michelle Brown’s Savana Cosmic (8.30) a value play to assert late in the third eliminator.

Early pace can also win the race at 7.10, with Rural Pest strongly fancied to make all for Gemma Evans.

He was a smart winner last week on what was his first start since January and may improve from that outing.

The stamina set are also in action over 664m with two heats of the JenningsBet Stayers Trophy featuring at the back-end of the card.

Barry O’Sullivan’s Good Rainbow has blown hot and cold in recent weeks but will prove tough to beat if getting it right at the start in the first heat at 8.50, while Bubbly Evie can justify likely cramped odds in the final eliminator and finale at 9.30.

The Dorando runner-up can take up a handy position around the opening two bends before making her move and providing Tony Dean with some form of consolation following his False Strap disappointment.

Sandwiched between the two staying heats, Donovan’s Westwood Shay (9.10) can follow up last week’s brilliant Category Three success with another all-the-way victory over the 491m standard trip.

The level of opposition goes up a rung tonight and it is a warm race with the likes of Ballymac Kobe lining up, but this unbeaten tracker has plenty of scope and could be a spot of value to go three from three.

There are also opens at Doncaster and Star Pelaw this evening, with the Craig Morris-trained Bossman Buddy the pick of the bets at 7.04 at the former. He showed really nice speed in good company last week and takes a huge drop in class.

Open Check nap

Shadow Storm

7.50 Central Park



TV Hot Hounds

Rural Pest

T6 Central Park 7.10

1pt win

Avarua Lake

T2 Central Park 7.30

1pt win

Shadow Storm

T1 Central Park 7.50

1pt win

Westwood Shay

T3 Central Park 9.10

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.