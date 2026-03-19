Stud career next for King Memphis after retirement

KING MEMPHIS will go down in the history books as the final big-race champion bred and trained by Liz and Rab McNair after time was called on his illustrious racing career.

The British-bred superstar will soon cross the Irish Sea to join former kennelmate King Sheeran at the Droopys Stud in Waterford and begin a stud career.

That will end a dynasty of top-class British-bred champions carrying the ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ prefix – all bred, whelped, reared and trained by the McNairs from their Ashford base.

King Memphis has been one of the sport’s leading lights since bursting on to the scene in 2023, but Rab McNair confirmed yesterday that the December 2021 whelp’s final race was an 11-length defeat in a Derby trial stakes at Towcester on Sunday.

“King Memphis has run his final race and been retired to stud,” he said. “He’s probably the best and most genuine dog we ever trained.

“He is a lovely dog who proved time after time that he was a champion of the highest calibre. I’ve no doubt he will be a success and popular at stud – and I look forward to seeing how his pups turn out from afar.”

In November 2023, the son of Droopys Sydney-Queen Beyonce led home litter-brothers King Capaldi, King Combs and kennelmate Queen Dusty for a 1-2-3-4 for the McNairs in the final of the RPGTV English Puppy Derby before winning the Olympic at Hove.

A Kent Plate campaign at Central Park followed, where he finished second to another kennelmate Queen Joni, before an incredible run to the final of the 2024 Derby after equalling the track record in the opening round.

McNair looks back fondly on the career of their star, owned by the KSS Syndicate, who sparkled one last time in December when going unbeaten through the BGBF British Bred Derby at Towcester.

He said: “I have come to peace with not winning the Derby, but this dog took us closest in 2024. He was a champion and was good enough to win it.

“This year’s Derby was supposed to be his swansong but we’ve called it a day with him after his defeat last weekend – he owes us nothing.

“That was also going to be the end of our training career too so I suppose his retirement brings that date forward. We still have some brood bitches and pups here but our days of travelling up and down the country to win competitions have ended.

“The pups we do have here are by his brother King Capaldi and, if they are anything to go by, Memphis will turn out to be a top stud dog. I believe he will anyway given what I know about him and what he achieved on the track.

“The pups will be 12 months old in April and are absolutely stunning. They’re so exciting and impressive that they tempted me to postpone our retirement.

“But Liz told me that I’d be working in the kennels alone if I decided to do that, so that temptation was very brief!”

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