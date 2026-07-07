Strong hand for Fenwick as Ned and Woltemade head Flat lists

NEWCASTLE trainer Jimmy Fenwick is rated the man to beat as the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat gets under way at the Byker circuit on Thursday night.

Fenwick, who won the 480m Category One competition in 2024 with subsequent Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned, has a five-strong team lining up for the six first-round heats and Entain firms Coral and Ladbrokes have installed two of his hopefuls - Woltemade and the returning Wicky Ned - as 6-1 joint-favourites in their ante-post lists.

After problems with his wrist, Wicky Ned has only had one race in 2026, which was his first start since winning the Select Stakes at Nottingham in August 2025, but the team behind the Neil McGregor-owned star are hopeful he can justify his place in the competition.

“We’ve given him plenty of time off and just left him alone in terms of racing,” Fenwick said. “That said, he has sired his first litter this year, with six pups out of Neil’s bitch Skeard Josie.

“She won the Angel of the North last year, and Ned has won two major Newcastle competitions, so the pups have a good north-east pedigree.

“They’re nine weeks old now, full of life and are every colour of the rainbow!

Wicky Ned's pups from Skeard Josie mating

"As for Ned, he still has the desire to get out there and do it. You can see that in the field at home, and in the way he tries to break down the kennel door whenever I fetch other dogs to go racing.

“He’s had a couple of sprint s at Newcastle, and in his second one he went round in 16.95sec, which compared well with the 16.90sec of our Ballymac Shontae at the same session.

“He definitely needed his 480m spin. His time of 28.76sec was around what we hoped for under the circumstances, but his 4.50sec split showed he still has his explosive early.

“He’s got his draw on Thursday, he loves the track, and hopefully he’ll come forward enough to put himself into the semi-finals.”

Woltemade has also proved himself at the highest level on Fenwick’s home patch, winning this year’s Northern Puppy Derby and following up more recently in the Harry Burton Memorial Trophy, the final of which was his last competitive start on May 21.

“We’ve given him a break from racing but also kept him up to his work in his trials, where he’s been in with some top-class dogs,” Fenwick said.

“His times have been very good and he’s got his draw in trap four in the heats. All of ours have fared pretty well in their heats – [Howay] Tonali has four, which suits, [Ballymac] Service is in one and so is [Zenith] Tanju, which I’m happy about.

“We won the Angel of the North with Josie last year and have six bitches in the heats on Thursday. Of course the ambition is to win both competitions – although Slingshot Poppy has been flying for Brian [Fairbairn] and looks the one to beat in Angel of the North.

“As for Ned, there’s no pressure on him or us. He’s been a fantastic dog for the kennel and we’re just taking it one race at a time with him.”

Slingshot Poppy has been installed a red-hot favourite for the Arc-backed Angel of the North with Entain, who cut the local bitch from 5-4 into evens after early support. The Category Two competition runs alongside the Northern Flat, with six heats on tomorrow’s card.

Betting

Time Northern Flat (Coral/Ladbrokes): 6 Wicky Ned, Woltemade, 7 Droopys Bookem, 8 Bockos Buster, 12 Ballymac Buddy, Ballymac Service, Betgoodwin Tutts, Grouchos Cossie, Naochra, Zenith Tanju, 16 The Other Kodi, 18 Grouchos Gregor, 25 bar (e-w 1/4 1st four).

Arc Angel of the North (Coral/Ladbrokes): Evs Slingshot Poppy, 12 Untold Ariary, 14 Coppice Sapphire, Fabulous Show, Taylor The Best, 18 Wipe The Slate, 25 bar (e-w 1/4 1st four).

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