Storm blows as Heilbron hits a treble

TODDYS STORM took advantage of a bit of help from kennelmate Havana Bret to land Sunderland’s Arc 450 final on Friday, the feature open of the night.

The Dave McLaughlin-trained pair of Mossend Gala (5-6f) and Saleen Ri (13-8) dominated the betting, but it was the Heilbron-trained 50-1 shot Havana Bret who effectively decided the race with a flashing start from trap one.

Mossend Gala was unable to clear her rival as he was beaten for pace to the bend and was halted in her tracks at that point, whereas Toddys Storm just missed the buffeting that ensued which also saw Saleen Ri bumped wide.

He recovered well to make ground on the leader but ran out of gas on the run for home and went down by three-quarters of a length to the 27.13sec winner.

Heilbron landed a treble, striking first with Five Ofa Kind in a 450m maiden as his dog battled to a short-head success in 27.36sec and finishing with Romeo Dutch, who took a Puppy Trophy trial stakes in 27.46sec.

Phil Milner also enjoyed a hat-trick, taking division one of the Puppy Trophy trial stakes courtesy of a battling success for First Addition in 27.35sec.

Keefill Walker opened the scoring for Milner with a strong-running BGBF British Bred Cup trial stakes effort in 27.32sec before Keefill Rocky proved a class apart in division two as he won by over ten lengths in 26.99sec.

Fastest over the standard trip was Mark Bulmer’s Frenchyarrow, who powered clear early to win by almost nine lengths in 26.91sec.

In trials before racing, Dan Brabon’s Queen Katherine, all-the-way winner of the BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby at Newcastle on her last start, clocked 27.41sec for the 450m trip.

Glengar Vegas, who took a tumble in that Category Two decider, clocked 27.17sec at the session, but fastest was Heilbron’s Romeo Astron, who posted 27.05sec.

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