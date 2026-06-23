Stephenson hoping to step up to big-race glory

LISA STEPHENSON is doubly represented in this year’s Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield and is hoping for more success in Sunday’s semi-finals after winning two of the six first-round heats last weekend.

Stephenson has been one of Sheffield’s most successful graded trainers in recent years, but is still in pursuit of a first Category One victory.

Her British-bred Sir Chancealot went faster than kennelmate So Its Strate over 480m, but bookmakers respect the latter more, especially with a good draw on Sunday over the extended 500m four-bend trip.

Both runners are open to improvement and Stephenson is happy with their progress so far, which is made even more special because both have changed hands recently.

She said: “Both ran well and I’m really pleased. Obviously, it’s nice to have runners in a big competition at your own track and we managed to win two of the six heats.

“They are both going well for their new owners but it’s a good competition – as it always is.

“Sir Chancealot came away well, he has nice early and has already won over six bends – albeit he has been hanging on.

“We still don’t quite know how well he stays, but at least he has winning form over the 660m should he get through.”

Behind on the clock but visually very impressive, So Its Strate is an exciting two-year-old for Stephenson, who added: “He’s only a baby really having just turned two. He was originally running graded at Sunderland before coming to us. We took him to Doncaster and he found no end of trouble but caught the eye staying on.

“He then followed up with a nice win by over seven lengths around there and has something about him.

“The dog shapes like he’ll stay and is very exciting. Hopefully he runs well enough to qualify on Sunday and then we can see how he goes – but he’s certainly a dog to look to the future with.”

Beyond her currently engaged runners, Stephenson is hoping currently sidelined Back On Track can return to action in the next couple of months. The lightly raced daughter of Grangeview Ten had shown promise before picking up an injury.

She said: “She’s a nice bitch with plenty of ability, hopefully, she’ll come back in the next few weeks. But beyond that it’s tough going. I have some great owners in the kennel but it’s hard to come by good dogs unless you pay silly money for them.”

Nathan Hunt’s ante-post favourite and Derby quarter-finalist, Goldcash Warrior, still heads the market for the Sheffield feature, with Diane Henry’s in-form Grouchos Cossie next best closely followed by Angie Kibble’s Produce Stakes champion Eagles Respect.

Betting

Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory (best prices): 9-4 Goldcash Warrior (bet365), 5 Grouchos Cossie (Coral/Ladbrokes), 6 Eagles Respect (Coral/Ladbrokes), 7 Fortnanach Col (Coral/Ladbrokes), 12 Romeo Force (Coral/Ladbrokes), 14 Droopys Poker (bet365), 20 bar.

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