Steel set to shine for Romford backers

BROADWAY STEEL, a Golden Sprint semi-finalist for Romford trainer Martyn Wiley in March, can claim another A1 success at the London Road track at 7.27 tonight, live on PGR.

The experienced wide has a slick break in his armoury and sees the 400m out well and that can stand him in good stead in a trappy affair.

Katie O’Flaherty’s Highway Bobby went into the notebook on his A4 debut and gets the nod to open his account at 6.53.

Time may tell that he is better drawn nearer the rail, but a decent start can aid his cause as he bids to cut loose from trap four.

Top action at Dunstall Park takes in two A3 contests, with fancies being Gerry Ballentine’s progressive youngster Noels Supreme at 6.26, and Neil Slowley’s downgraded Porthall Finn in the 480m finale at 9.16.

Best bets

Noels Supreme

T4 Dunstall Park 6.26

1pt win

Highway Bobby

T4 Romford 6.53

1pt win

Broadway Steel

T5 Romford 7.27

1pt win

Porthall Finn

T2 Dunstall Park 9.16

1pt win

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