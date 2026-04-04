Steel is sharpest in Laurels semis to set up Aladdin rematch

ROMEO STEEL and Droopys Aladdin teed up a mouthwatering Dunstall Park rematch next weekend when the talented pair won their respective semi-finals of the Arc Laurels in almost identical style on Friday night.

Both drawn in trap one over the 480m competition course, the pair produced identical 2.98sec splits to make all, with Patrick Janssens’ Romeo Steel two spots quicker than Mike Burton’s Droopys Aladdin in 28.20sec (-20).

The pair had met in the first round, when Romeo Steel failed to clear Tom Heilbron’s Bower Sheeran at the turn, which paved the way for Droopys Aladdin to take charge, but Janssens is hopeful his Dave Firmager-bred-and-owned star can turn the tables in Saturday’s £12,500 decider.

“They’re very well matched, and while it is never a two-dog race when you come to major finals, I’m delighted with the draw,” he said.

“Trap one is worth five lengths in a race to the bend like this and we know Steel is capable of making use of it.

“He has been a brilliant dog, winning 38 opens in top company and has two major competition wins on his card. If he traps and makes the bend ahead then it would take an excellent run to beat him.

“He’s a brilliant 450m-480m dog but finds any further a stretch which is why he wouldn’t run in the Derby at Towcester. The 500m there is way too much for him.

“Mike’s dog is really fast and an obvious threat, but they all have a chance in that final. From what I’ve seen now of Dunstall Park it’s a track where you want to be out and gone.”

Newcastle man Heilbron will be represented in another major final after his Toddys Wolf went off the front in the other semi-final and held off Esther Driver’s No Better Feelin by a head in 28.56sec (-20).

The winner, a pacey middle seed, will occupy trap six outside five railers, with Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Blanco and Craig Morris’s Droopys Trade completing a strong line-up after finishing second respectively to Droopys Aladdin and Romeo Steel.

Saturday’s big race will be supported by the inaugural final of the £5,000 Dunstall Dash, with the Category Two contest over 270m seeing some smart runs in Friday’s semi-finals.

Unfortunately one of the winning qualifiers will miss the showdown after Kevin Hutton’s Jazzy George, who made all to beat Locke’s Droopys Will a length in 15.71sec (-5), was subsequently withdrawn lame.

The other two eliminators proved a triumph for Star Pelaw trainer Stuart Tighe, who landed a stylish double courtesy of Good Acclaim, who took his impressive record to nine wins from 11 starts when beating Kim Billingham’s Newinn Souly a length in 15.67sec, and Brickhill Tamika, who made all to lead home Rose Draper’s Sheffield sprint track record holder Swift Hostile in 15.69sec.

Trap draws

Arc Dunstall Dash - final: 1 Droopys Will, 2 Newinn Souly, 3 Swift Hostile, 4 Brickhill Tamika (m), 5 Good Acclaim (m), 6 Vacant.

Arc Laurels - final: 1 Romeo Steel, 2 No Better Feelin, 3 Droopys Aladdin, 4 Ballymac Blanco, 5 Droopys Trade, 6 Toddys Wolf (m).

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