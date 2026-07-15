Stars getting ready for Dunstall Park gala night

WITH greyhound racing’s centenary celebrations looming at Dunstall Park, some big names will be going through their paces today ahead of the track’s afternoon PGR action.

Mark Wallis has Strike It Skye, winner of the Derby Consolation on the big night having missed out on a spot in the final when finishing fourth in her semi-final, taking on brilliant staying kennelmate Vhagar in a 480m workout, while Paul Young puts Droopys Rated through his paces over 660m.

The Dorando Marathon winner on Towcester’s big night last month, Young’s ace subsequently smashed the 946m track at Central Park and is expected to go in the 925m marathon at Dunstall Park, which is putting on a gala on Friday week marking 100 years since the first greyhound race meeting at Belle Vue in 1926.

Romeo Force, another of the big-race winners on Towcester’s Derby night – the Champion Stakes – is also due to trial for Kelly Hodson over the 480m trip.

Entries close at 11am on Monday, with each of the six races on the card – mirroring the original six-race card at Belle Vue – worth £1,926 to the winner.

The celebrations of the centenary end with National Greyhound Week, running from August 24-31.

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