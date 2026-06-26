Sprint star Storm set to blow Salver rivals away

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SHADOW STORM can land a hat-trick of big-race titles with victory at Central Park tonight in the Arc Silver Salver final at 8.50, live on PGR.

The reigning National Sprint and Scurry Cup king rightly heads the market for the £12,500 decider – the most lucrative race of the year over two bends – and can justify that tag providing he brings his trapping boots.

A level break will suffice for the Richard Rees-trained star over the 277m trip, but danger lurks on the inside with Yarmouth raider Nightingale Crew capable of a flashy start and a big run for Craig Morris.

Champion trainer Mark Wallis is doubly represented, with the main hope from Imperial Kennels being last year’s runner-up, Ballinakill Liam, who is well drawn in the stripes.

It is open racing all the way at the track, and favourite backers can get off to a good start with the well-regarded Droopys Assured expected to complete a four-timer at 5.30.

Another from the small but talented kennel of Morris, he can take control on the inside at the opening turn before making all and registering a fifth victory on just his sixth start.

Another inside runner set to justify favouritism is Paul Young’s Lesleys Buddy, who ran well in defeat at Monmore during the Trainers’ Judgement Night and can get back to winning ways over 277m at 5.50.

Lets Go Girl failed to fire on her return to action last week but will improve for that outing for Spencer Mavrias and gets the nod in the bitches’ race over 491m at 6.10.

Young’s Gudhand Ben is an interesting runner on debut in a moderate maiden sprint at 6.30 and any market support would be noteworthy.

Bonville Paddy steps up in trip for Maxine Locke in a maiden over 491m at 6.50 and has a great chance to lead early with a moderate starter on his inside.

Morris can get on the scoreboard again with his Bossman Buddy at 7.10.

The January 2023 whelp impressed at Doncaster last time out and has nice all-round speed. He is stepping up in class but is clearly an above-average sort.

TV Trophy and Dorando champion Droopys Rated will be a very short price for the JenningsBet Marathon over the gruelling 946m trip but Young’s powerhouse cannot be opposed.

Debbie Hurlock’s Blacklabel Power scored over 491m last week in his heat of a maiden competition and can follow up with another success in the final at 7.50.

Aided by a vacant box on his inside, he can race handily before making his move from halfway.

Tony Dean’s Bubbly Evie sauntered to an almost ten-length win in her JenningsBet Stayers Trophy heat seven days ago and can again cruise home in the final over 664m at 8.10.

The withdrawal of fellow heat winner Good Rainbow makes the task easier for the well-drawn railer.

Yahoo Maizy is the one to beat in the bitches’ final over 491m at 8.30. A classy sort before her lengthy layoff, Locke’s speedy bitch cut loose and dominated in her heat last week and more of the same is expected tonight.

Kennelmate Bluejig Outlaw is a worthy favourite for the 664m contest at 9.10. He broke the track record over course and distance in April and can show his class with anything like a clear run.

Ballymac Kobe can cap a good night for Locke in the finale over 491m at 9.30. He may need to bide his time with the lively Avarua Zlatan on his inside and likely to lead, but has a great attitude and is strong over the trip; he can pounce late.

Open-racing also features at Doncaster and Star Pelaw this evening, with the action in Yorkshire including heats of a standard competition over 483m.

Debbie Calvert’s Soapy Joe is a lightly raced type with plenty of potential and can score from the inside in heat one at 6.29, while Jimmy Gaskin’s Off The Wall is taken to follow up an A2 demolition-job with another victory off the front in heat two at 6.46.

Open Check nap

Bossman Buddy

7.10 Central Park



TV Hot Hounds

Droopys Assured

T1 Central Park 5.30

1pt win

Lesleys Buddy

T1 Central Park 5.50

1pt win

Bossman Buddy

T6 Central Park 7.10

1pt win

Yahoo Maizy

T4 Central Park 8.30

1pt win

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