Sport has to expose extremist views to the light

IT IS a huge honour to have been appointed chair of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain and I am grateful to the board for putting its faith in me – a trust I will endeavour to repay.

Greyhound racing is a tremendous sport with an illustrious heritage. It plays a very important part in the fabric of many communities, particularly working-class ones.

I am extremely grateful to my predecessor Jeremy Cooper, who, as a former chief executive of the RSPCA, has done so much to help drive forward the welfare advances the sport has made over recent years.

With the world-leading welfare strategy pioneered by GBGB member and animal ethics expert professor Madeleine Campbell, we can all be hugely proud not only of the fantastic racing on the track, but also of how we treat greyhounds both on and off the course, including well into their retirement.

I am also delighted Mark Bird has agreed to continue as chief executive, a godsend to an incoming chair. His passion, experience and expertise are qualities we should never take for granted.

There is much for us to be excited about in the sport. The English Derby this year was one of the very best in recent history.

We have a brand-new state-of-the-art track at Dunstall Park which is a huge investment and vote of confidence in the sport from Arena Racing Company; and we have seen Mike Davis pump a huge amount of his own money over the last year into promoting greyhound racing. He has exciting plans for Towcester.

I am acutely aware of the headwinds facing our sport and the need to do better. For too long we have been too inward-facing. How many policymakers know my predecessor was a former RSPCA chief executive, or that Professor Campbell has developed a world-leading welfare strategy for us?

These facts should provide huge reassurance and credibility to policymakers but are rarely communicated externally. This matters all the more now given the Scottish and Welsh parliaments have published plans to ban our sport, with animal-rights groups and some politicians in England campaigning to do the same. We must all tell our story far more effectively.

My priority is to make sure our message reaches politicians in Britain clearly and persuasively so they are not swayed by misinformation spread by opponents of our sport.

Many of the same unqualified and ill-informed activists campaigning to ban greyhound racing also call for bans on horseracing and angling, oppose guide dogs for the blind, and object to the use of sniffer dogs by police and security services. Some even oppose all pet ownership.

The public are often hoodwinked into believing these are moderate, compassionate outfits, but such extreme positions are out of step with public opinion, and we must expose what they truly represent.

We also need more funding in our sport. I have already met with the betting industry to see how we can better work together to get more money from bookmakers into the sport, but in a way which delivers a better return on investment to bookmakers.

We have to be realistic about the need for a quid pro quo to secure any meaningful extra investment.

Although my chairmanship is a part-time, non-executive role, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure our sport not only survives but thrives.

Between now and Christmas I will visit every track to meet owners, trainers, promoters and the public, and my door will remain open to everyone in the greyhound family.

By uniting with colleagues in other sports, such as horseracing, who face similar challenges, we give ourselves the best chance to overcome our critics and secure the sport we love for future generations to enjoy.

