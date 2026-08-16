Sport has a future but good old days are gone

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GREYHOUND racing does not do itself any favours when it refuses to acknowledge reality, and that reality is that the sport is operating in a period of managed decline.

That is not a criticism. It is not a prediction of imminent collapse. It is an honest assessment of where we are today without speculating where we may be in future.

Look at almost any metric and the direction of travel is clear. We have fewer tracks than we had a generation ago. The trainer population continues to dwindle.

The age profile of many owners, officials and regular racegoers suggests succession remains one of the sport’s greatest challenges.

Betting turnover is under pressure, squeezed by changing consumer habits, affordability checks and ever-increasing competition for leisure spending.

At the same time, costs continue to rise. From staffing to utilities, transport to feed bills, everyone involved in the sport feels the pressure.

Saturday night racing, once the beating heart of the greyhound social scene, is a shadow of its former self. Many stadiums have lost the crowds and atmosphere that were once taken for granted.

Then there is the biggest challenge of all: social licence. Activities that were accepted without question 30 years ago are now expected to justify their place. Greyhound racing is no exception.

Whatever our own views, the sport cannot ignore the fact that public scrutiny has intensified and expectations around animal welfare continue to rise.

None of this means the game is finished. Far from it. What it does mean is that the sport should stop pretending a silver bullet is around the corner. Instead, it should focus on protecting what remains.

That starts with government support and recognition of the economic and social value the sport still provides. It requires robust regulation that gives confidence to participants, policymakers and the wider public.

The sport is fortunate that in Philip Davies and Mark Bird it has both the political presence and operational experience to safeguard racing’s right to continue for years to come. In this endeavour the GBGB must be universally supported and sufficiently funded.

But while we work to protect the future, we should enjoy the present. Too much energy is spent mourning the tracks that have closed, the crowds that have disappeared and the glory days that will never return.

Greyhound racing today can be watched live on any size and shape of screen anywhere in the world in HD. Racecards at the touch of a button. Instant replays. The sport has an amazing venue to host the Derby in Towcester, YouTube channels and podcasts aplenty to engage with a newer audience.

Every week there are still great races, talented dogs, dedicated trainers, passionate owners and committed staff keeping the show on the road.

There is still excitement when the traps rise. There are still dreams realised and hopes dashed in major finals. There are still friendships formed in stadium bars and stories told.

Perhaps the greatest mistake is forgetting the ‘now’; by spending so much time worrying about what comes next, and fighting opponents whose views will never be changed, that it forgets to appreciate what it already has.

No future is guaranteed – not for greyhound racing, any sport or any business. So protect the game with strong governance, sensible regulation and world-class welfare. Fight for its right to exist. Make it better where possible.

Run racing for the people who love it. Make decisions for the people who love it. Because while tomorrow is uncertain, there are races to enjoy today. And that is something worth celebrating.

Richard Brankley is SIS head of greyhound operations

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