Speedy Scorpion set to sting his Romford rivals

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ZENITH SCORPION went best in last week’s Romford Friday Night 500 Maiden heats and can confirm that superiority over his rivals in tonight’s final at 8.53, live on PGR.

The Dave Mullins-trained speedster barged his way to the front at the opening corner last week, but can break better switching from trap one to two and this time comfortably take charge early on.

He rapidly rose through the rankings at Romford, starting off his career in A4 company in February, and a fifth career success beckons this evening in the first of two finals on the card.

The second decider follows shortly after at 9.13 and is a maiden stayers’ contest over 575m. This features the prolific Noirs Pocket, who impressed last week on what was just his second start in three months.

Debbie Hurlock’s well-drawn wide can bide his time before asserting in the striped jacket from halfway.

There is plenty of open racing at Romford, with the sprinters kicking off the card over 225m at 6.33.

Golden Sprint champion Bombay Buck is among the field, but preference is for Craig Morris’s Yarmouth raider Nightingale Crew, who boasts smart form over course and distance.

Paul Young’s promising young debuatant Jims Buddy looks a smart new recruit and gets the nod in a 400m maiden at 6.53.

The inside racing line can play a huge part in the outcome of the bitches’ race at 7.13, with Nathan Hunt’s speedy Bretons Girl taken to hold her rivals to the bend and use her inside pitch to boss matters.

Hove raider Gingers Lucifer moved well in a trial at the London Road track last week and can open his account for Patrick Browne at 7.33.

Two heats of a 575m event follow, with PGR Oaks finalist Bridefort Lady another fancy for Hunt from an inside berth. She can slip the field early on and make all.

The other heat at 8.33 can go to the John Mullins-trained Aayamza Legend, who will have plenty of racing room to work with out wide from trap five with the outside box vacant.

Young’s Yahoo Marieke bounced back to winning ways with a stunning 23.86sec success over 400m last time and can follow up with another all-the-way victory at 9.33.

Kennelmate Funky Adz is the best drawn runner of the night in a 400m standard at 9.53. He races from trap five on the outside of four railers and will have plenty of racing room to work with on the run-up.

There are also a handful of opens featuring on tonight’s card at Sunderland, with Stuart Tighe’s Dunstall Dash finalist Brickhill Tamika a strong pick in the 7.03 opener from an inside draw.

She races for the first time since that two-bend final in April, but has the class to come through and is the pick of the wagers on Wearside.

Betting

Romford 8.53 (Coral/Ladbrokes): 1 Untold Ripple 4, 2 Zenith Scorpion 5-2, 3 Patricias Gift 4, 4 Bubbly Everest 4, 5 Swifty Does It 7, 6 Hollywood Leo 7-2.

9.13: 1 Ballymac Suntan 7-4, 2 Drombeg Dusty 6, 3 Hollys Belle 6, 4 Notorious Regan 12, 5 Coloured Magic 10, 6 Noirs Pocket 11-8.

Open Check nap

Zenith Scorpion

8.53 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Zenith Scorpion

T2 Romford 8.53

1pt win

Noirs Pocket

T6 Romford 9.13

1pt win

Yahoo Mareike

T3 Romford 9.33

1pt win

Funky Adz

T5 Romford 9.53

1pt win

Diamond can shine in Produce

SWORDS DIAMOND can take a step closer to joining several illustrious former kennelmates on the Produce Stakes roll of honour by landing his semi-final at Clonmel tonight at 9.31, live on SIS, writes Phil Donaldson.

His trainer Graham Holland has previously steered the brilliant Clares Rocket, Clonbrien Hero and Newinn Taylor to success in the prestigious €20,000 competition and Swords Diamond has been the standout performer in this year’s event with two impressive wins over the 525-yard course.

His first-round 28.14sec effort was visually stunning, and while he had to work harder for success last week, he remains the one to beat again tonight.

He lines up for the second week running against Jennifer O’Donnell’s flying bitch Scooby Marquess, who led him until close home last time, but he now sits inside that rival and that can aid his cause in the dash to the bend.

Owen McKenna’s Callaway Danny will also make a bold bid from the inside box, but Swords Diamond should be in a great position to take charge as they round the early turns.

The first semi-final at 9.18 looks wide open, with cases to be made for all six runners. On the draw, a narrow vote goes to Michael O’Donovan’s red-clad Berlin Trilogy, although Murt Leahy – who won the final last year with Lemon Joey – fields a dangerous team of three and his Sawdust Barry looks well placed out wide to be a big threat.

At Shelbourne Park the sprinters are in action as the annual Islandbridge Sprint hits the semi-final stage, with selections being John Keily’s in-form Portrush Ben (8.42) and O’Donovan’s 2025 runner-up Stonepark Browne (8.57).

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