Sons pay tribute on death of training legend Linda Mullins

LINDA MULLINS, a five-time champion trainer and multiple big-race winner during an incredible career in greyhound racing, has died at the age of 86.

Widely recognised as the finest female greyhound trainer the sport has seen, Mullins picked up the baton following the death of her Derby-winning husband Pat in 1981. She defied doubters as she cut a swathe through the sport from the mid-’80s until her retirement after securing a fifth successive Trainer of the Year crown in 2000.

Mullins, who worked alongside her much respected husband until his death, also had plenty of experience with the breed before the start of their courtship and was a kennel girl to top-notch handler Leslie Reynolds, who sent out five Greyhound Derby winners in the 1940s-1950s.

The Mullins legacy has lived on, with two of her four sons – John and David – following in the family footsteps as successful trainers in their own right and both yesterday paid tribute to their mother.

John said: “She was without doubt the best woman trainer ever and paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps. She knew the time of day with a dog and how to get the best out of them.

“As boys we were brought up in the sport from day one, and while she could be hard on the exterior, she gave us a grounding in what was needed to be a proper greyhound trainer.”

Those words were echoed by his brother David, who said: “Mum has been in hospital for the last two and a half weeks and while her mind was still there, the body refused to cooperate, which was hard on her.

“In a way it’s a relief that she’s not suffering any more, but there’s an incredible sadness too.

“There are so many memories of her that I cherish and she set standards and records that will never be beaten. I can still recall when Dad died how most of the big owners we had in the kennel took their dogs away as they didn’t think she’d make it – how wrong they were.

“She said to us boys, ‘We will rise from this and get back to the top,’ and that’s exactly what she did. Right to the end of her training career she was still paying testament to that when she sent out 364 open-race winners in 2000.”

Mullins, who initially started out as a trainer at Cambridge, joined Crayford in 1983 before a transfer to Romford in 1987 and then switched to Walthamstow in 1991 when Kenny Linzell, the former champion trainer, moved in the opposite direction.

Peter O’Dowd, the former long-standing Romford racing manager, said yesterday: “The switch happened before I took charge, but Linda was a regular Friday night visitor to Romford and it was a golden spell with the dogs owned by Mario Lanfranchi.

“She was incredibly professional and good to deal with and it’s a sad day for the sport to hear of her passing.”

The first major success for Mullins came courtesy of Amenhotep in the 1984 Laurels, and while the Greyhound Derby may have eluded her – Curryhills Fancy was third to Moaning Lad in 1995 and Stows Val occupied the same position behind Some Picture in 1997 – a host of big-race titles followed Amenhotep’s success in just about every major competition outside of the Derby.

She steered two stars to the Greyhound of the Year accolade in Heavenly Lady and Palace Issue and achieved a unique triple crown of Grand Nationals in 1990 as Gizmo Pasha took the English, Irish and Scottish titles.

In 2001 Mullins was herself the recipient of the BGRB Lifetime Achievement Award at the Metropole Hotel in Brighton along with the GWA’s Services to Greyhound Racing Award.

Her Walthamstow contemporary John Coleman, who enjoyed many a battle on the track with Mullins, said yesterday: “It’s terribly sad news. I knew Pat, who was a fellow Cork man and a good friend, and counted Linda as the same.

“When Pat died she was left with bringing up four teenage boys as well as training the greyhounds and that must have been a daunting prospect, but she took it on.

“Our careers sort of ran parallel and we had great competition on the track. Linda was an amazing trainer and always a lovely person.

“The four boys, John, David, Kelly and Ricky, were all together with Linda recently and that would have given her real pleasure. She’ll be much missed.”

David Mullins added: “The Derby is what it is and there can only be one winner every year, but Mum was winning all sorts of competitions and in the 1990s she was almost untouchable.

“She loved hurdlers too and one of my best memories came in 1999 when we dead-heated with her in the Grand National final. I’d finished second to her the year before at Hall Green and of course wanted to win.

“We were at the pick-up after the race and John had Hello Buttons and I was with Pottos Storm. He asked me who I thought had won, and while I thought we might have got it, I said I thought they had.

“Then Bob Rowe came over and said to John he thought they’d just won it and he’s rarely wrong. Thankfully, the result was announced as a dead-heat. It was fantastic to share the win with Mum. Those sort of moments are few and far between and it’s a great memory to have.

Linda and John Mullins are pictured on the left podium and David Mullins on the right following the dead-heat of Hello Buttons and Pottos Storm in the 1999 Grand National final at Wimbledon Credit: Nash Steve

“What we had as boys was a proper education in how to train greyhounds and in breeding too, and while mum was tough, she had to be given the challenge she took on.

“A lot of what I learned back then still forms the basis of how I train my dogs all these years later. I guess Mum had a reputation for being a hard woman and she definitely wasn’t one to suffer fools, but there was real compassion underneath and I saw that even more in these last few weeks.

“She has left behind a legacy that we are all extremely proud of and deserves every recognition for her achievements. We will be putting on an open funeral as I’m sure there will be plenty who wish to pay their respects and all will be welcome.”

Linda Mullins

Awards and major race victories

Trainer of the Year

1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

Trainers’ Championship

1991, 1993, 1997

Classic/Major wins

Laurels

Amenhotep 1984

El Grand Senor 1996

El Premier 1997

Grand National

Gizmo Pasha 1990

El Tenor 1998

Hello Buttons (DH) 1999

Pall Mall

Highview Pet 1996

El Boss 2000

Grand Prix

El Grand Senor 1997

Palace Issue 1999

Palace Issue 2000

St Leger

Palace Issue 2000

TV Trophy

Heavenly Lady 1993

Scurry Gold Cup

El Boss 2000

Greyhound of the Year

Heavenly Lady 1993

Palace Issue 2000

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